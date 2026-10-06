Dies During Divorce Proceedings; Husband Who Never Visited Her in Hospital Seeks 285 Million Won in Inheritance... Goo Hara Act Put to the Test ('PD Notebook')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] 'PD Notebook' covered the case of a husband seeking a large inheritance from his wife, who died while divorce proceedings were underway.

The Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) program 'PD Notebook' aired on the 6th with an episode titled 'Inheritance War: Time for the Family Left Behind.'

A year has passed since Jung Su-yeon (a pseudonym), their mother, died. Her family said, “Someone who never even came once to see Mom at the columbarium keeps claiming to be her husband. We can’t just sit by and do nothing.”

Jung Su-yeon raised her two children alone for more than 20 years before remarrying eight years ago, despite those around her trying to dissuade her. Her children said, “He was someone our mother loved, so we treated him with the utmost care. We visited often, served him meals whenever we went, and even sent him on trips for his birthday.”

But one day, five years after their mother remarried, she finally opened up about something she had kept to herself: her new husband, Mr. Lee, had been having inappropriate relationships with several people. Unable to endure it any longer, she filed for divorce, but was diagnosed with lung cancer and continued chemotherapy. Jung Su-yeon pursued the divorce even while undergoing treatment, and a divorce ruling was issued in February last year. However, the court ordered her to pay her husband 11.5 million won in connection with the division of property. Unable to accept this, she appealed, arguing that her husband was responsible for the breakdown of the marriage, even after learning that her lung cancer had spread.

But before the appeals court issued its ruling, Jung Su-yeon died after her health rapidly deteriorated. The case ended before the divorce was finalized, leaving the couple neither divorced nor having divided their property. Mr. Lee, who had not visited her in the hospital even once, appeared at the funeral and, as soon as it was over, reported Jung Su-yeon’s death and began looking into her assets. He even demanded that the two siblings divide the estate. Out of Jung Su-yeon’s estate, worth about 400 million won, he demanded 285 million won, including a share based on his contribution. Her daughter said, “It seems he doesn’t even consider that the real estate was acquired by our mother before she remarried,” while her son lamented, “It’s deeply distressing, and frankly, I can’t understand why that man is exercising those rights as our mother’s husband.”

The production team went to meet Mr. Lee in person. He said confidently, “She’s my wife, so of course I should make the claim. I contributed to the kids too, and didn’t my wife’s assets increase because of me?”

This inheritance dispute is also connected to the events that led to the creation of the Goo Hara Act. After Goo Hara died in 2019, her biological mother, who had been estranged from her for 20 years, appeared. As a legal heir, the mother received 40% of the estate. The Goo Hara Act, which aims to prevent family members who have abandoned their parental duties from inheriting, first took effect last January, and in March the measures for disqualifying heirs were extended to spouses as well. Jung Su-yeon’s children said, “We’re going to focus on the suit to have inheritance rights revoked, which became possible to file in March.” However, with the law still in its early stages, some expected it to be a difficult fight. Mr. Lee’s side could argue that he contributed some living expenses and that it was difficult for him to fulfill his support obligations while divorce proceedings were underway. Her children said, “Honestly, it’s like throwing an egg at a rock. There hasn’t been a single ruling yet. We don’t know what judgment will be made, but we hope it will be just and the right decision will be reached.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.