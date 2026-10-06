Moon Hee-joon: Was H.O.T.'s heyday really that big? “A beverage made 18 billion won in annual sales and beat Coca-Cola”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] H.O.T.'s once unimaginable popularity at the height of its fame is back in the spotlight. Moon Hee-joon surprised viewers as he recalled that a beverage bearing the group's name sold tens of millions of units in a short time and was popular enough to threaten Coca-Cola.

Hong Kyung-min, dubbed “K-Ricky Martin,” and Moon Hee-joon of H.O.T., the “original idol” group that dominated the 1990s, appeared on SBS's “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” which aired on the 6th.

The episode showed Hong Kyung-min and his wife, Kim Yu-na, visiting the “Museum of Memories” with their two daughters at Kim Gu-ra's recommendation.

The couple dressed up in school uniforms from that era and set off on a trip down memory lane. The museum displayed a variety of objects spanning the decades—from nostalgic snacks from the 1970s to pagers and cassette tapes—stirring nostalgia among the cast.

Moon Hee-joon, who was in the studio, was especially surprised when a snack once advertised by H.O.T. appeared among the exhibits. “Have we already reached the point where we're in a museum?” he said, drawing laughs as he reacted to how much time had passed.

Moon Hee-joon then shared another story as he recalled the days when H.O.T. was at the height of its popularity.

“There was even a beverage named H.O.T. back then,” he recalled. “They said 45 million were sold in five months, with annual sales of 18 billion won.”

Moon Hee-joon added, “There were even reports saying it had briefly outsold Coca-Cola.” The anecdote offered a glimpse of H.O.T.'s influence at the time, powerful enough to invite comparison with a global beverage brand.

H.O.T., which debuted in 1996, is one of the leading first-generation idol groups and consisted of Moon Hee-joon, Jang Woo-hyuk, Tony An, Kangta, and Lee Jae-won. The group built a huge fan base with numerous hit songs, including “Warrior's Descendant,” “Candy,” “Happiness,” “Light,” and “I Yah!”

Beyond albums and concerts, H.O.T. wielded enormous influence across popular culture, from fashion and advertising to character merchandise, and was regarded as a major star that shaped teenage consumer culture at the time.

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-joon married Soyul, formerly of the group Crayon Pop, in 2017. They have a son and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.