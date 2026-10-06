'Early-Stage Dementia' Jeon Won-ju Gifts Half Her Assets to Her Two Children and Daughters-in-Law: “They Keep Coming Back for the Rest” (PD Notebook)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeon Won-ju said on PD Notebook that she had already gifted half her assets to her family.

On the 6th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s PD Notebook aired an episode titled “The Inheritance War: Time for the Family Left Behind.”

The number of petitions for adjudication of inheritance property division filed with courts nationwide was more than four times what it had been 11 years earlier. Asked why inheritance disputes are surging year after year, sociologist Oh Chan-ho said, “Society has never experienced people in their 50s and 60s fighting over the assets left by their 90-year-old parents after their deaths. They themselves are in a precarious position, too. These days, they say only 9% of people are guaranteed employment until age 60, and the thought of what will become of my life if I don’t properly receive this weighs heavily. In a way, it is also a tragedy of an aging society.”

Another factor fueling inheritance disputes is soaring real estate prices. Lawyer Yoon Ji-sang said, “During Korea’s growth period, people could easily acquire assets on their earned income alone. But asset prices have risen, and earned income hasn’t kept pace. No matter how hard you work or how much of your earned income you save, it is difficult to own a home or something like that. In that situation, inheritance has become the last hope for acquiring assets.”

In particular, as the aging population grows and the number of dementia patients rises, disputes among families are also increasing in medical settings over whether a person had the capacity to make decisions when they made their will. With the number of dementia patients in South Korea exceeding one million, their assets—so-called “dementia money”—amounted to 172 trillion won as of last year. Experts say people should prepare for inheritance in advance while their judgment is not significantly impaired, but it is still not easy to bring up the subject of inheritance among family members.

Meanwhile, actress Jeon Won-ju met with acquaintances and talked about inheritance. Jeon, who revealed this spring that she had been diagnosed with early-stage dementia, has also shared her concerns about inheritance on various broadcasts. But she had already gifted half her assets to her children.

Jeon Won-ju said, “I’ve given it all away now. Before a fight breaks out, since I’m nearly 90, there’s no need for the two children to fight like that. I sat them both down and divided it equally among the older child, the younger child, and the two daughters-in-law. I took out all the gold and divided it up, and divided up all the money, too.”

Jeon Won-ju added, “You shouldn’t give it all away. You should give away only half and keep the rest so you can still call the shots. If you give it all away, they get lazy and distance themselves from me. So they come around all the time. They won’t leave because they’re after money.” She added, “If I want to keep them around for a long time, I just have to not give them an envelope of money, and they won’t leave.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.