Yoon Jong-shin makes a pointed joke to Kim Chang-yeol amid controversy over alleged swearing at a fan: “Glad I’m older than you”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Yoon Jong-shin reunited with DJ DOC’s Kim Chang-yeol for the first time in a while and showed off their lively banter.

On the 6th, Yoon Jong-shin shared a photo of himself meeting Kim Chang-yeol, who attended a golf event, and conveyed how happy he was to see him again.

In the released photo, Yoon Jong-shin stands beside Kim Chang-yeol, smiling brightly. Yoon greeted him, saying, “Chang-yeol, it’s been a while.”

Yoon then joked to Kim Chang-yeol, “Chang-yeol, I’ve always thought it was a good thing that I’m older than you....” The joke drew laughter.

Their cheerful reunion came to light as Kim Chang-yeol recently faced difficulties amid a series of online allegations about his past.

Last month, a netizen claimed on social media that about 30 years ago, they asked Kim Chang-yeol for an autograph at a DJ DOC concert and were verbally abused. After the post drew attention, Kim apologized in the comments, saying, “I’m sorry,” and also shared a photo of an autograph in his own handwriting.

Other claims then surfaced online that people who had asked Kim Chang-yeol for autographs in the past had been assaulted or spoken to rudely. Although the specific details of the claims had not been verified at the time, Kim also apologized to the netizens involved.

On the 24th of last month, Kim Chang-yeol also shared his feelings on social media, saying, “I went golfing, came back tired, fell asleep, and woke up to all hell breaking loose,” and, “If people keep digging up things I can barely remember like this, I feel like I’ll be doing nothing but apologizing until I turn 60.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.