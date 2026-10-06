Moon Hee-joon Fails at 30th-Anniversary Diet, Turns Down “Obesity Medication”: “There’s No Point in Dying Thin”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Moon Hee-joon admitted that he had ambitiously tried to lose weight for the 30th anniversary of H.O.T. (Highfive of Teenagers)’s debut, but ultimately failed.

On the 6th, the SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” revealed for the first time footage from “legendary idol” Moon Hee-joon’s H.O.T. 30th-anniversary fan meeting.

That day, Moon Hee-joon went to a makeup salon with his wife, Soyul, to get ready for the fan meeting. Since it was his first time seeing his fans in a while, he also showed how excited he was.

“It’s been such a long time since I’ve seen my fans. It’s the 30th-anniversary fan meeting,” Moon Hee-joon said. Reflecting on how quickly time had passed, he added, “I debuted when I was 19, and 30 years have already gone by. I debuted in my senior year of high school, and now I’m almost 50.”

When Soyul said, “Then you should get all dressed up today,” Moon Hee-joon had a different concern. “Getting dressed up isn’t the issue. I was supposed to lose weight, but I failed,” he confessed.

When Soyul asked, “Did you completely fail?” Moon Hee-joon replied, “Just a tiny bit? It goes right back up after one meal,” drawing laughs.

Moon Hee-joon had previously set a goal of losing weight for about two months ahead of H.O.T.’s 30th-anniversary fan meeting. But in the before-and-after comparison photos shown that day, it was hard to spot any noticeable difference.

The other cast members also jokingly reacted, saying, “He looks exactly the same as back then,” and, “Were these taken on the same day?”—sending the studio into fits of laughter.

Moon Hee-joon also opened up about how losing weight had become harder as he got older. He told Soyul, “I should be losing weight, but even though I’m doing exactly what I used to do, it doesn’t come off easily.”

Soyul cautiously suggested that he “try getting some other help,” mentioning obesity medication as an option. But Moon Hee-joon had a reason he couldn’t readily choose that route. “I hear there are other options, but I’m worried. It’s not as if there are no side effects,” he said.

Moon Hee-joon, a father of two, explained, “I have to raise the kids, too. What if I get sick? I can’t do it because I worry about what might happen.”

Then, when someone in the studio asked, “Do you want to lose weight without help?” he said, “There are parts of my body that aren’t doing so well. So I don’t think my body could take it,” adding, “There’s no point in dying when I’m thin.” This prompted a chorus of scolding: “Why are you thinking about dying?”

Moon Hee-joon debuted with H.O.T. in 1996 and is marking the 30th anniversary of his debut this year. He married Soyul, formerly of the group Crayon Pop, in 2017, and they have a son and a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.