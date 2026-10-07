Joo Ho-min appeals outside Supreme Court: “How can we protect a nonverbal autistic son if even recording is not allowed?”

Photo: Yonhap

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Webtoon artist Joo Ho-min appealed to the Supreme Court to recognize the exceptional admissibility of third-party recordings as evidence for children with developmental disabilities and others who have difficulty reporting harm themselves.

On the 6th, Joo held a press conference outside the Supreme Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul, with disability-related organizations including the Solidarity for the Promotion of Disability Rights. He argued that recordings obtained by guardians on behalf of people with developmental disabilities and others should be assessed exceptionally when abuse is suspected.

Joo noted that his son, who has autism, was nine years old at the time of the incident, and said, “He couldn’t explain what he had been through.”

He explained that a recording his wife obtained by placing a recorder in their son’s bag was accepted as evidence in the first trial when assessing the abuse allegations, but was not deemed admissible on appeal because the parents had secretly recorded a conversation between third parties.

Joo pointed out, “The same words were recorded, yet that voice was erased from the trial depending on who pressed the record button.”

He made clear that he was not seeking permission for indiscriminate recording. He appealed that if recordings are not accepted even in cases where victims have difficulty explaining what they experienced or leaving direct evidence in places without CCTV or witnesses, the means of protecting victims could effectively disappear.

In particular, Joo asked the Supreme Court to “establish a standard that allows the law to reach people who have difficulty speaking for themselves or leaving evidence.”

At the press conference, participants also held signs reading, “Recognize exceptions to the recording ban! Guarantee abuse victims the right to defend themselves!” and chanted slogans. After the press conference, they submitted to the Supreme Court a petition signed by about 24,000 citizens.

Addressing those who joined the petition, Joo said, “You signed even though you don’t know our family well.” He emphasized that the issue was not limited to his own family, but could affect anyone who has difficulty reporting harm themselves.

He added, “Our child is now a teenager and is gradually learning to speak for himself,” and said, “I hope he’ll tell his story in his own voice. Until that day, I’ll speak on his behalf.”

Attorney Jo In-young of the Gonggam Public Interest and Human Rights Law Foundation, who attended the press conference, also pointed out that abuse experienced by children with disabilities at school is difficult for outsiders to detect.

Jo argued that schools, particularly special education classes, are structured in a way that makes it difficult for outsiders to see what is happening inside. Without materials such as recordings, signs of possible abuse may be explained away as ordinary educational situations, downplayed or never come to light.

She also said institutional safeguards were needed, noting that if recordings obtained by third parties are categorically excluded as evidence, cases could be closed early in investigations for lack of evidence, and even if they go to trial, courts would be unable to consider the recordings as evidence.

The controversy began in 2022, when Joo filed a complaint alleging child abuse against the special education teacher responsible for his son.

At the time, Joo’s side put a recorder in his son’s bag to record what happened during class. The recording captured the special education teacher saying things including, “You have terrible manners,” “I hate you so much,” and “I said I don’t like you.”

The first-instance court accepted the recording as evidence and deferred pronouncing a 2 million-won fine against the special education teacher.

The appellate court, however, reached a different conclusion. It found that the recording fell under the category of a third party recording “conversations between others that were not made public,” as defined by the Protection of Communications Secrets Act, and ruled it inadmissible. It overturned the first-instance ruling and acquitted the special education teacher.

The prosecution challenged the appellate ruling and appealed to the Supreme Court, where the case is now awaiting a final decision. Attention is focused on how the Supreme Court will assess recordings obtained by guardians in suspected abuse cases involving children with disabilities who have difficulty expressing themselves or gathering evidence.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.