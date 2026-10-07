Park Sung-kwang also personally took care of wife Lee Sol-i’s healthy diet amid ‘divorce rumors’: “My wife was sick, so I have to look after her”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park Sung-kwang of ‘Gajeongbapmun’ shared the healthy meals he prepares for his wife, Lee Sol-i.

On the 6th, a video titled “‘Let’s All Stay Healthy’: Health Advocate Park Sung-kwang’s Fridge, Packed with Devoted Care, Revealed in Full” was posted as part of the YouTube content ‘Gajeongbapmun.’

After seeing the ingredients Park Sung-kwang had brought for the fridge, Cho Seo-hyeong exclaimed, “This is a fridge full of spousal devotion. Until now, things had been wrapped up in Ziploc bags and plastic bags, but now they’re in airtight containers.” Park, who had brought fruit, said, “My wife was a little sick, so she needs to eat things like this. They’re essential in a healthy diet. I cook cherry tomatoes in olive oil,” adding, “Sometimes I make them for her, and sometimes my wife makes them for me.”

After seeing the ingredients he had brought, Cho Seo-hyeong said, “You said you like kimchi, so I’ll make you braised kimchi,” and Park Sung-kwang helped her cook. Impressed by how capable Park was, Cho said, “You can tell you do the housework—you know exactly where everything is when you open these.” Park asked, “Do you have any baking soda?” and Cho exclaimed, “As expected, a homemaker is different.” Park skillfully prepared the broccoli, saying, “Even if broccoli is naturally grown, there could still be bugs inside, so I sometimes pour vinegar over it. The stalk has more nutrients, so I sometimes blend it and eat it.”

Park Sung-kwang, who likes alcohol but says he rarely drinks at home, said, “My wife doesn’t drink, so I don’t drink much at home. She says, ‘Do you still drink when you get home? You should think about your health.’”

Comedian Park Sung-kwang married Lee Sol-i in 2020 and gained popularity appearing on SBS’s ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.’ Recently, however, divorce rumors surfaced several times after Lee Sol-i posted cryptic messages on social media. The couple, who have addressed the rumors each time they arose, recently attended KCM’s wedding together, putting the speculation to rest.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.