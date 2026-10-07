Season 33’s Hyunsook Goes on a One-on-One Date with Youngsoo, Who Has a Big Appetite: “I Didn’t Know He Ate Like That; We Weren’t on the Same Wavelength”

[Lee Woo-joo, reporter for Sportschosun] Season 33’s Hyunsook revealed that she went on a date with Youngsoo after appearing on “I’m Solo.”

On the 5th, the YouTube channel “Chonjang Entertainment TV” posted an interview video titled “I Went on a 1:1 Date with Youngsoo.”

Reflecting on her time on “I’m Solo,” Season 33’s Hyunsook said, “It wasn’t all good, but thinking that it was coming to an end made me sad. What surprised me most, and what I remember most, is that Youngsoo chose me in the final selection.”

The production staff asked, “Do you have absolutely no intention of meeting up?” Hyunsook then made the surprising confession that they had dated after the show, saying, “We had a meal together one-on-one a few times and also got coffee, but our conversations weren’t on the wavelength I wanted, so I suggested we stay friends.”

Surprised, the production staff asked, “What did you eat on your dates?” Youngsoo had been a talking point throughout the broadcast of Season 33 because of his big appetite. Hyunsook said, “I didn’t pay attention to what people were eating on set. I didn’t even realize Youngsoo was eating that much. Afterward, when we ate together a few times, I think we tried a variety of things. We had Vietnamese food and all sorts of things, but maybe because I eat so much myself, I don’t think I really saw Youngsoo eat much.”

Hyunsook said that watching the show brought back the emotions she had felt at the time. “I think I showed just how upset I was, without hiding anything. Of course I was upset, and what was so fascinating was that the show aired over nine weeks, and I found myself immersed in the emotions I was showing on screen. When the selections began, I got depressed and felt down; when I was sad about getting zero votes, the real-life me felt sad too. I tried various things to get through it. But toward the end, I felt at ease on set, and I actually felt at ease in real life too.”

She added, “My energy was up at the end, so I cooked for everyone, and I thought it was a good thing that I did. What I remember most is that I taught Gwangsoo how to dance, didn’t I? I was grateful to Gwangsoo for copying the moves. I actually love dancing, and it’s fun to have so many people see me do it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.