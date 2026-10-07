Kim Hye-ja coughs repeatedly and needs support on the red carpet... Concern over the 85-year-old beloved actress

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-ja, 85, was seen coughing and being supported by people around her on the Busan International Film Festival red carpet, prompting concern among fans.

Kim Hye-ja attended the red-carpet event at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center on the 6th. She walked the red carpet alongside director Song Il-gon and others, with whom she worked on the film “Still Radiant.”

Kim Hye-ja appeared that day wearing a hanbok in subtle colors, showing off her signature elegance. She also waved at the cameras with a bright smile and greeted the audience.

However, footage captured her moving slowly with help from people around her as she made her way along. Videos from the event that were released also showed her covering her mouth with her hand and coughing several times. Given that Kim Hye-ja is 85 this year, the scene could prompt fans to worry about her health.

Just two days earlier, on the 4th, Kim Hye-ja had appeared before viewers in the SBS special documentary “Kim Hye-ja’s Well-Wishes: Please Don’t Die.”

“Kim Hye-ja’s Well-Wishes: Please Don’t Die” is a documentary about the life of Kim Hye-ja, who is 85 this year and marks 65 years in acting, and her long journey of sharing with others. Spanning three years, it follows her story from the project’s inception in 2024, through her final volunteer activity in Africa in 2025, to the set of the 2026 film “Still Radiant.”

The documentary’s title, “Please Don’t Die,” does not refer to Kim Hye-ja’s own health. It comes from the message she has shared with the world through her many years of work in Africa and as an actress: to care for one another and find hope even amid suffering. Kim Hye-ja also urged the production team, “Don’t make me a hero; use me to bring hope to people.”

Meanwhile, “Still Radiant,” Kim Hye-ja’s return to the big screen after nine years, will be released on the 21st. She plays Sun-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her closest friend, with whom she shared the most radiant moment of her life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.