In the End, ‘I Live Alone’ Was the Problem: From the ‘Impromptu Trip Controversy’ to Kim Min’s Old House, a ‘Swamp of Distrust’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Min has unexpectedly become embroiled in allegations that his life in the 90-year-old home he showed on ‘I Live Alone’ was staged. But as online scrutiny continues, suspicion appears to be shifting away from Kim Min and toward the production team. The criticism is that distrust built up over the earlier staging controversy surrounding the ‘impromptu trip’ has led viewers to question even the everyday life of an uninvolved cast member.

On the 2nd, Kim Min appeared on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ and showed how he lives in an old house in Dongducheon.

He showed a lifestyle unlike typical city living: running a generator himself to supply electricity in a house about 90 years old, applying cement to a cracked floor, and grilling meat over a wood fire.

One moment that made a strong impression on that day’s broadcast was when Kim Min started the generator and lights gradually came on inside the dark house. He explained that the house belonged to an older male acquaintance his family had known for a long time, and that he used it when staying in Korea while traveling back and forth overseas.

Immediately after the broadcast, Kim Min’s unusual way of life drew a great deal of attention. But when some online users began comparing old street-view images with footage from the show, the discussion unexpectedly turned into allegations of staging.

Some pointed out differences between the yard in street-view imagery labeled ‘July 2026’ and the space shown on the program. Questions were also raised about why Kim Min used a generator despite utility poles near the house, and how appliances such as the refrigerator were supplied with power.

However, as the suspicions spread, voices defending Kim Min grew louder as well. Some argued that it was excessive to conclude that his lifestyle itself was staged based on just a few scenes shown on the program.

Above all, Kim Min never said that he lived in the house every day. The argument is that if he uses it only while in Korea, as he travels back and forth for work overseas, the way it is lived in and the way electricity is used may differ from a typical home.

Comments along the lines of ‘You might use a generator if it isn’t a house you live in often’ and ‘Isn’t it possible the owner had the electricity disconnected because they don’t normally use the house?’ appeared on articles about the story. Some comments received at least 700 upvotes.

Regarding the yard’s changed appearance compared with the street-view images, some said it would be entirely possible to tidy up the space for filming or cover parts of it with fabric or something similar. They argued that a different appearance alone was not enough to conclude that the show had been staged.

Eventually, reactions emerged such as, ‘Why interpret everything and investigate it so obsessively?’ Some criticized the very fact that people were turning to old street-view images to check on a reality-show cast member’s everyday life, calling it excessive.

What stands out in this controversy is the direction of the criticism. Rather than targeting Kim Min personally, people are turning to the ‘I Live Alone’ production team, saying, ‘They should reflect on why viewers have come to doubt a cast member’s everyday life in the first place.’

That is because ‘I Live Alone’ has previously faced allegations of staging over Jun Hyun-moo’s ‘impromptu trip’ episode in Kazakhstan. The broadcast showed Jun Hyun-moo choosing a destination on the spot and setting off for Kazakhstan. But controversy erupted later when it emerged that staff members’ flights had been booked in advance and that requests for local filming support had also been made beforehand.

The production team acknowledged that preparations had been made in advance by staff. It was true that Jun Hyun-moo had booked his own ticket at the airport that day, but the team also apologized for presenting things in a way that could have given viewers the impression that not only the trip but also the filming preparations had been spontaneous, and for taking so long to explain.

As a result, in Kim Min’s episode, even the generator and the changed appearance of the yard became ‘subjects of scrutiny.’ One online user reacted to the effect that ‘viewers have only grown more suspicious because the production team keeps staging things excessively.’ Another cautioned against directing suspicion at Kim Min personally, asking, ‘Why make such an issue of people having different ways of life?’

At the same time, many viewers have praised Kim Min’s free-spirited lifestyle, saying they found it interesting. Positive reactions have continued, including, ‘I liked how much freer it looked’ and ‘It was the best episode of I Live Alone ever.’

Ultimately, the ‘staging allegations’ surrounding Kim Min’s life in a 90-year-old home seem to be shifting beyond whether the cast member’s own account is genuine and toward the question of how much trust the ‘I Live Alone’ production team, already hit by an earlier controversy, has managed to regain from viewers. Some also say that the excessive ‘scrutiny’ of Kim Min’s everyday life is itself a backlash fueled by distrust of the program.

Kim Min has appeared in ‘Casino,’ ‘A Shop for Killers’ and ‘Four Hands,’ among other works. In particular, he left a powerful impression in ‘A Shop for Killers’ as Pasin, a Muay Thai instructor.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.