Lee Su-hyun lost 30 kg through sheer determination, and now her face looks half its former size... “I’ll also reveal how I managed my diet with Japanese convenience-store food”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Lee Su-hyun of the group AKMU has shared an update on her life, saying she has continued to manage her weight even after losing 30 kg.

On the 6th, a video titled “About how you have to visit a convenience store every day, no matter how busy you are on a business trip to Japan” was posted to Lee Su-hyun’s YouTube channel.

Lee Su-hyun, who traveled to Japan for a performance, showed what her stay at her accommodations was like and shared a Japanese convenience-store mukbang.

That day, Lee Su-hyun bought a variety of convenience-store foods and enjoyed tasting them one by one.

The next day, Lee Su-hyun stopped by a convenience store again and bought a large amount of food. As she introduced the delicious items one by one, she expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I really want to buy 100 of these and keep them at home. No, I want to buy 1,000 and keep them at home.”

Lee Su-hyun also talked about how she has kept up her routine. “I am eating as much as I want this time, but when I came to Japan while I was really managing my diet, I did a great job of sticking to it using food from convenience stores,” she said. “If I get the chance, I’ll show you how I managed to stick to my diet.”

Earlier, news that Lee Su-hyun had lost 30 kg over the course of about a year drew attention.

When Lee Su-hyun appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” last April, she also opened up about going through a slump for about two years, staying shut away in her room, and gaining a significant amount of weight after repeatedly binge eating.

Afterward, at the suggestion of her older brother, Lee Chan-hyuk, she began living with him and started exercising and managing her diet. Through consistent effort, she lost weight. Even after losing 30 kg, she has continued to manage her diet and exercise, maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.