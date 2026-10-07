Lee Hwi-hyang reflects on how life has changed 20 years after her husband, a former gangster, died: “I want to live generously”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Hwi-hyang shared updates about her family and herself, saying it had already been 20 years since her husband died.

On the 6th, a video titled “Actress Lee Hwi-hyang: The Final Episode (She’ll Even Disguise Herself to Revel in Her Freedom!)” was released on the YouTube channel “Song Seung-hwan’s Underful Life.”

While discussing Lee Hwi-hyang’s personal life that day, Song Seung-hwan said, “You were a happily married couple, but your husband passed away rather early, didn’t he? So it’s already been more than about 20 years.”

Lee Hwi-hyang calmly said, “My husband passed away in 2006. It’s been exactly 20 years. I have one son.”

Asked whether it had been difficult to raise her son alone after her husband died, she replied, “Rather than finding it difficult as a mother, my child was doing such a good job managing things on their own,” adding, “My child was already in college at the time.”

Instead, Lee Hwi-hyang revealed that she was able to immerse herself more deeply in acting at the time. She said, “All that mattered was doing a good job acting. I was able to immerse myself more and get further into the villain role in ‘Stairway to Heaven.’”

She also shared an update about her son. Lee Hwi-hyang said, “My son is writing,” and, when told that he seemed to have inherited his father’s writing talent, explained, “My husband was exceptionally good at writing. It’s a talent from his father’s side.”

She also spoke about her life now. Lee Hwi-hyang said, “I currently teach infants aged 0 to 3 at church,” adding, “I hadn’t done it for decades, using being busy as an excuse, but these days I’m focusing on that work.”

She continued, “I love watching movies, so I go to see a lot of them. In the process, I build up within myself things I didn’t know about myself,” adding, “I think it would be good to live generously, if there’s anything I can do to contribute even a little to society or to individuals.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hwi-hyang married the late Kim Du-jo in 1982, and they had a son. Kim Du-jo was reportedly a former organized-crime boss in the Pohang area, and there was a 19-year age gap between him and Lee Hwi-hyang. He was reportedly said to have left the criminal organization after they married.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.