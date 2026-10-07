'49-year-old' Bae Seong-jae’s touching prayer for his pregnant wife, 14 years his junior: “I want to live a long time” (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Bae Seong-jae revealed that he prays for his wife, Kim Da-young, who is 14 years his junior, asking God to “let me live a long time,” moving viewers.
Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young appeared as guests on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired on the 6th.
That day, when told that “seeing his wife Kim Da-young makes him pray,” Bae Seong-jae opened up about his religious life and his deep affection for his wife.
“I went to church faithfully for 30 years, starting when I was young, and then I stopped going. I hadn’t been going much until recently, but these days I pray, ‘Please let me live a long time,’” Bae Seong-jae said.
Bae Seong-jae, who married Kim Da-young, 14 years his junior, explained, “Since there’s a big age gap, isn’t it more likely that I’ll pass away much earlier?”
Kim Jong-kook quipped, “That’s not something you should pray about—you need to exercise,” drawing laughs.
Hong Jin-kyung was impressed by Bae Seong-jae’s confession. “The person you live with must be so wonderful for you to want to live a long time. You must be so happy,” she said, expressing envy of their married life.
The couple added a heartwarming touch by revealing that they live treating each other like a daughter and a son.
Bae Seong-jae, who is set to become a father this December, also shared his plans for having children.
“When I was young, I wanted three daughters, but now I’m older, too,” Bae Seong-jae said, sharing what he wants now. Kim Da-young added, “My husband wants a daughter so much.”
Asked, “Who would you want your daughter to look like?”, Bae Seong-jae drew laughs by replying, “I hope she doesn’t look like me by even one gram.”
Kim Da-young explained, “My husband says he wants the baby to be a copy of me, with not even one of his genes in the mix.”
Song Eun-i drew laughs once again by saying, “The eldest daughter takes after her dad, though.”
Meanwhile, Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young overcame their 14-year age gap and married in May 2025 after dating for about two years. Kim Da-young is currently pregnant and is due to give birth this December.
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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