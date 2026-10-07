ATEEZ's San speaks out about 'Milan dating rumors': "I guess that's what happens when you're successful"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] ATEEZ member San spoke directly about the dating rumors that recently surfaced in Milan, Italy.

On the 6th, a video of episode 158 of the web variety show Salon Drip was released on the YouTube channel TEO. At the end of the video, a preview featuring ATEEZ's San and Wooyoung, who will appear as guests on the next episode, drew attention.

In the preview that day, San shared an update, saying, "I got back from Milan today." Hearing this, Jang Do-yeon brought up the rumors that had surfaced in Milan, saying that a news story had recently appeared about San with the wording "personally addresses dating rumors."

San responded calmly, showing little sign of being flustered: "I guess that's what happens when you're successful."

Wooyoung joked, "Now he goes out and walks around saying, 'You don't know me?'" San retorted, "I don't mind Wooyoung mocking me like this," showing how close the two are.

San was previously swept up in dating rumors after photos and videos showing him walking down a street with a woman in Milan, Italy, recently spread through online communities and social media.

At the time, a representative from San's agency, KQ Entertainment, explained, "The woman is a brand representative, and she was on her way to buy some items she needed. Local security personnel and a manager were also accompanying them."

San had also previously addressed the rumors directly through a fan communication platform, making clear that they were not true.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.