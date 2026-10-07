BTS Fever Sweeps Peru, Too... Lima Gets a ‘BTS Boulevard’

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A BTS boulevard has appeared in Lima, Peru.

BTS will hold its ‘Arirang’ world tour concerts at Estadio San Marcos in Lima, Peru, on the 7th and 9th–10th (local time). This will be BTS’s first visit to Peru since its debut in 2013.

Lima is buzzing with ‘BTS fever.’ The Santiago de Surco district decided to temporarily rename Sacramento Street in the Surco area ‘BTS Boulevard’ for one week, from the 5th through the 11th, and installed signs announcing the change.

Attractions welcoming BTS have been set up across the city. The Arco Morisco, a landmark structure in Surco Friendship Park, was lit up in purple, BTS’s signature color, on the 5th and will put on a light show for the group every day through the 11th. A BTS-themed event featuring music, lights and water screens will also be held during the same period at the Magic Fountain in Fountain Park, another of Lima’s major tourist attractions.

Peru’s official tourism website, ‘Peru Travel,’ highlighted BTS’s concerts in Lima as an opportunity to showcase the country’s cuisine, culture and natural scenery. It said the concerts could prompt visitors who have flocked to see BTS to enjoy Lima’s history and scenery and travel farther afield to destinations across Peru, including Paracas and Machu Picchu.

BTS kicked off its South American tour with concerts on the 2nd and 3rd at Estadio El Campín in Bogotá, Colombia. Rolling Stone en Español praised the concerts, which drew around 100,000 people in total, saying, “This is the concert an entire generation has been waiting for most. BTS exceeded expectations.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.