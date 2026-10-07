‘Comeback on Nov. 2’: xikers unveil a mysterious tracklist

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group xikers has unveiled its tracklist.

According to the tracklist released on the 7th, xikers’ eighth mini-album, ‘Root Zero: The Calling,’ contains six tracks: ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Go,’ ‘Mask Off,’ ‘One,’ ‘Dumb’ and ‘Sanctuary.’

Unique objects, such as a bone guitar placed on a hospital bed and an ECG monitor screen, appear one after another alongside song titles rendered in different fonts, creating a mysterious atmosphere. Easter eggs hidden throughout also catch the eye. ‘HR10,’ displayed on the ECG monitor, represents the number of xikers members, while ‘EtCO2 26’ refers to the release year, 2026. ‘PR 11’ and ‘PI02’ indicate the release date and time. The graphic running beneath the logo uses actual Morse code markers, piquing fans’ instinct to solve the clues.

With its debut album ‘House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing,’ xikers entered the U.S. Billboard main albums chart, the Billboard 200, in just 12 days, at No. 75. Its third mini-album, ‘House of Tricky: Trial and Error,’ also reached No. 73 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the World Albums chart, setting a new personal best. Its previous release, the seventh mini-album ‘Root Zero: The Aura,’ achieved a career high with first-week sales of more than 360,000 copies. Having steadily built its success in this way, xikers is raising expectations for the new music and narrative it will present through its new album.

‘Root Zero: The Calling’ will be released on November 2 at 6 p.m.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.