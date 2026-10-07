Jeon Won-ju, Previously Diagnosed With Early-Stage Dementia, Says, “I Think I’ll Live to 100”—How Is Her Health Now?

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Jeon Won-ju, who was previously diagnosed with early-stage dementia, shared an update on her current health.

On the 6th, MBC’s “PD Note” aired an episode titled “Inheritance War: Time for the Family Left Behind.”

Jeon Won-ju had previously surprised those around her when she mentioned the results of a health checkup on a TV program, saying, “I had a health checkup, and it said I had dementia.”

During the broadcast that day, she told the production crew, who asked how she was, that she was going about her daily life in good health, saying, “I don’t even catch a cold.” She also expressed confidence, saying, “I don’t even get shots to boost my immunity. I think I’ll live to 100.” She then enthusiastically sang a line from “Life at 100”: “When you come to take me to the other world at 80, tell them I’m still too young to go,” bringing a lighthearted mood to the show.

Jeon Won-ju also revealed that she had already gifted half of her assets to her two sons to prevent disputes after her death.

Jeon Won-ju said, “I divided up all my assets before they could fight. I’m nearly 90 now, so there was no need for my two kids to fight like this. I sat them down and divided everything equally among the older one, the younger one, and both daughters-in-law. I took out all the gold and divided it up, and divided all the money too.”

In particular, when asked, “Did you give it all away in advance?” Jeon Won-ju drew attention with her answer: “You mustn’t give it all away. Give away only half and keep the rest, so you can still call the shots. If you give them everything, they’ll get lazy and keep their distance from me. So they come around all the time. They won’t leave because they’re after money. If I want to keep them around for a long time, I have to give them envelopes of money; otherwise, they won’t leave.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.