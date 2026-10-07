Muscles gone, eyes red... Koo Jun-yup spotted at the late Barbie Hsu’s grave in heartbreaking state

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A heartbreaking update on Clon member Koo Jun-yup has been revealed.

On the 7th, Koo Jun-yup’s sister-in-law, Dee Hsu, posted a photo of herself with Koo on social media. The photo showed Koo and Dee visiting the grave of the late Barbie Hsu to mark Dee’s 48th birthday. The grave was decorated with pink roses, and they also prepared cake and champagne, among other things, which Barbie had loved most during her lifetime. In the very center, they placed seaweed soup and rice. As this is a traditional Korean custom, Koo appears to have prepared it himself.

Koo is seen gazing at the camera alongside Dee, wearing a pink T-shirt and a black jacket. Koo, who was reported to have lost at least 10 kilograms after Barbie Hsu’s death, has lost the muscular physique that was practically his trademark, and his eyes look red, as if he had been crying. His noticeably gaunter appearance seemed to suggest that he remains trapped in the pain of bereavement, evoking sympathy.

Dee expressed her longing, saying, “I sat beside the grave and said how much we missed her. I froze in the fierce wind and rain. That’s so my sister’s style. Next year, I’ll be older than my sister. I’m the younger sister of a superstar.”

Koo Jun-yup and Barbie Hsu dated for a little over a year in 1998 before breaking up. Barbie later married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, and they had a son and a daughter. They divorced in 2021, and after hearing the news, Koo got in touch with her again. The two finally married in 2022. However, Barbie died of acute pneumonia while traveling in Japan last February, at the age of 48. Since then, Koo has stopped all his activities and remained in Taiwan, visiting Jinbaoshan Cemetery, where his wife is laid to rest.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.