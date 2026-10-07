'Lee Byung-hun's wife' Lee Min-jung gets emotional over her fourth-grade son's worsening eyesight: "It's because of me... it's genetic"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Min-jung opened up about how upset she was that her elementary-school-aged son Jun Hoo had developed worsening eyesight and now has to wear glasses.

On the 6th, a video was released on Lee Min-jung's YouTube channel, 'Lee Min-jung MJ,' showing her enjoying a meal at a Chinese restaurant she frequents and introducing popular dining spots.

While introducing the fourth restaurant that day, Lee Min-jung shared an update on her son Jun Hoo as she drank kaoliang liquor. She said, "Jun Hoo's eyesight has gotten worse, so he has to wear glasses."

Lee Min-jung went on to mention that eyesight and teeth are influenced by genetics, saying, "What's really fascinating is that both eyesight and teeth are genetic. I also started wearing glasses in fourth grade, and then I had LASIK surgery."

Lee Min-jung said she was quite taken aback when she heard that her son's eyesight had worsened. "I was startled," she said. "That's me. The timing is about the same as mine."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.