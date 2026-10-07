“Recognize an exception in cases involving abuse of an autistic child”... Joo Ho-min stages a picket protest outside the Supreme Court

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Webtoon artist and television personality Joo Ho-min staged a picket protest outside the Supreme Court.

On the afternoon of the 6th, Joo Ho-min held a press conference outside the Supreme Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul, together with 10 disability advocacy groups, including Solidarity for the Promotion of a Ban on Disability Discrimination.

Joo Ho-min said, “My son has an autism-related disability. Although he could not explain for himself what he had gone through when he was 9 at the time of the incident, a recording made on his behalf by his mother was accepted as evidence of abuse in the first trial, but was not admitted as evidence in the second trial because it had been made by a parent.”

He went on to ask, “If even recording is not allowed for people who cannot describe their victimization or preserve evidence in places without CCTV or witnesses, what can they use to protect themselves?” He then joined the protest holding a picket that read, “Recognize exceptions to the ban on recording; guarantee abuse victims the right to defend themselves.” He later personally submitted to the Supreme Court a petition bearing about 24,000 signatures.

In 2022, Joo Ho-min filed a child abuse complaint against special education teacher A, alleging that A had abused his son, identified as B. B was moved to a special education class after disruptive behavior in the classroom, including exposing his body in front of a female student. Later, after noticing unusual changes in B’s behavior, Joo and his wife secretly put a recorder in their son’s bag and sent him to school. They found indications that A had made inappropriate remarks to B, including, “Your behavior is really awful,” “Ugh, I hate it, I hate it so much,” and “I said I don’t like you. I don’t like you either. I really don’t like you.”

In February 2024, the Suwon District Court deferred imposing a fine of 2 million won on A. Taking into account the fact that B’s autism spectrum disorder made it difficult for him to protect himself or communicate what was happening, the court exceptionally recognized the illegally recorded file as admissible evidence. However, in May 2025, the first-instance ruling was overturned on appeal. The appeals court ruled that the covert recording by Joo Ho-min’s side of conversations between A and B in the classroom constituted “conversations between other people that were not made public” under the Protection of Communications Secrets Act, and deemed the recording inadmissible as illegally obtained evidence. With the key evidence needed to prove the abuse allegations excluded, A was acquitted. The prosecution appealed to the Supreme Court, and the case is awaiting its final decision.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.