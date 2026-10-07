'47-Year-Old Mother' Han Da-gam Says the Baby Is Moving Less on Delivery Day, Complains of Pain... Tense Moments

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The Return of Superman will reveal the tense moments surrounding the delivery of Han Da-gam, the “icon of miracles.”

The Return of Superman, airing today (the 7th) on KBS2, features an episode titled “Congratulations on Becoming a Supermom,” with MCs Kim Jong-min and Ralral. The moving moments of the tense delivery of 47-year-old Han Da-gam, the oldest woman in the entertainment industry to give birth, and the birth of Chaltteok are set to touch viewers.

On the day of the delivery, Han Da-gam appears nervous, unlike her usually cheerful and bright self. “My condition is 70 out of 100,” she says, adding, “The baby has been moving less yesterday and today.” Her anxious worry heightens the tension.

Then, as Han Da-gam undergoes surgery to give birth, she suddenly cries out in unexpected pain: “Wait a moment! My right side hurts.” Her words send tension soaring in the operating room. As Han Da-gam struggles with all her might to endure the pain, heightening the urgency, Chaltteok’s loud cries ring out, and relief washes over her face, it is reported.

When Han Da-gam first sees Chaltteok, her eyes fill with tears and she says, “I’m a mom,” revealing her overwhelming emotions. She cannot take her eyes off Chaltteok for even a moment, moving viewers.

Meanwhile, expectant father Kim Jong-min draws attention as he becomes deeply emotionally invested while watching Han Da-gam give birth. As tense moments unfold during the surgery, he grows anxious alongside her, exclaiming, “Oh, this is driving me crazy!” He eventually tears up at the sight of Han Da-gam meeting Chaltteok for the first time, it is reported.

The moving first meeting between Han Da-gam and Chaltteok, which even brought expectant father Kim Jong-min to tears, can be seen in the full broadcast of The Return of Superman.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.