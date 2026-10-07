Park Jin-young to testify in person despite risk of perjury charges, address unpaid-service and trademark controversies

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer and JYP Entertainment chief producer Park Jin-young will take the witness stand at the National Assembly’s parliamentary audit today (the 7th), after it emerged that he received about 2 million won a month in position-related expenses for his work with the Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, which he had described as “unpaid volunteer work.”

Park Jin-young is scheduled to appear as a witness on the 7th at the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee’s audit of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In particular, he signaled that he intended to state his position proactively, including through the way he appeared at this audit. People appearing as reference witnesses do not take an oath during parliamentary audits and are therefore not subject to perjury charges. Park explained that he had personally contacted the National Assembly to express his intention to appear as a witness. He said it would be difficult to move forward with his work if he were suspected of invoking the public interest while actually pursuing private gain.

Key issues at this audit are expected to include the roughly 2 million won in monthly position-related expenses he received while serving as co-chair of the presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, as well as trademark applications for the massive concert project “Paenomenon.”

Earlier, People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin pointed out that Park had described his work with the Committee on Popular Culture Exchange as “unpaid volunteer work,” but had in fact been receiving about 2 million won in position-related expenses each month since November last year. In response, Park appeared on SBS Radio’s “Kim Tae-hyun’s Political Show” on the 6th, the day before his parliamentary audit appearance, to explain the matter himself.

Park said he had not even known that he was receiving the position-related expenses. He said, “Since I said I would do it without pay, I feel even more strongly that I should refuse the money and return it,” adding that the very fact his sincerity was being questioned was burdensome.

He also noted, however, that if he did not accept the expenses, it could put pressure on private-sector figures who take on the same position in the future. Park explained that “the next person could find it difficult to do the job if they hear, ‘Park Jin-young didn’t take it, so why are you?’” He said institutional standards were needed for public-private cooperation.

Another issue is the trademark rights for “Paenomenon,” a global K-pop project being pursued by the Committee on Popular Culture Exchange.

Lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin raised the possibility of private gain, pointing to JYP Entertainment’s filing of overseas trademark applications for the project. Park explained that applying for trademarks overseas costs a great deal and that if another party registered them first, it could become difficult to proceed with the project itself, so the relevant team at JYP had filed first. He added that the trademark rights would be transferred once the party responsible for the project was determined, and stressed that JYP had no intention of owning them exclusively.

Park was appointed co-chair of the Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, a body directly under the president, in November last year. Since then, he has led efforts to expand Korean popular culture, including K-pop, overseas, as well as public-private cooperation projects.

With controversy mounting over the fact that Park, who had emphasized that his work was “unpaid volunteer service,” actually received around 2 million won a month in position-related expenses, attention is focused on what explanation he will give at today’s parliamentary audit.

Reporter Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.