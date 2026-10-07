“You want me to pay to work?”... JYP’s Park Jin-young voluntarily appears at parliamentary audit, after even President Lee apologized

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Park Jin-young will voluntarily appear as a witness at a parliamentary audit.

Park Jin-young, chief producer at JYP Entertainment (hereafter JYP) and the “eternal showman,” will appear as a witness at the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee (hereafter the committee) audit on the afternoon of the 7th.

Recently, allegations of conflicts of interest and preferential treatment related to the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange have been raised in political circles. The main allegations were that Park Jin-young, the committee’s co-chair, had JYP file applications alone for some overseas trademarks for Phenomenon, a global K-pop festival scheduled for December next year, and that, contrary to his pledge to work without pay, he received several million won a month in business expenses.

In response, Park Jin-young personally expressed his willingness to appear as a witness at the parliamentary audit. The committee had initially failed to reach agreement across party lines on whether to select him as a witness, so his name was not even on the list of people scheduled to attend. But Park Jin-young decided to come forward and make his sincerity clear.

Speaking on SBS radio’s “Kim Tae-hyun’s Political Show” on the 6th, Park Jin-young explained, “I thought people would believe I was genuinely pursuing the public interest if I appeared as a witness who could be punished for perjury, rather than as a reference witness. The overseas trademarks also needed to be registered quickly, and since there was no one in charge, our company registered them for the time being. We’ll transfer them once someone is assigned. Four companies—JYP, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and HYBE—have joined forces on this project. Who would cooperate if I held the trademarks?”

Addressing allegations that he had received 2 million won in position-related expenses, a business-expense card, overseas travel costs and other support, he said, “I didn’t know I was receiving them. I’d like to return them if that’s possible, but if I don’t accept the business expenses, it will make things difficult for the next person. People will say, ‘Park Jin-young didn’t take the business expenses, so why are you taking them?’”

In response, Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Choi Hwi-young countered, “It’s not reasonable to say that people shouldn’t even receive the minimum expenses necessary to perform their duties.”

President Lee Jae-myung apologized, saying, “The people of the Republic of Korea and the history of Korean culture will remember Park Jin-young’s dedication and hard work. You are devoting so much effort to exporting Korean culture, taking time out and spending your own money without compensation. I am deeply sorry and regretful that we have not given you the respect you deserve. I hope you will praise and encourage him as well.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.