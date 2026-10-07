“I can’t believe I’m a mom”: Go Woo-ri welcomes a son four years after getting married, gives birth safely on the 6th

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Go Woo-ri, formerly of the group Rainbow, became a mother as she welcomed her son into her arms.

On the 7th, Go Woo-ri announced the birth of her son herself on social media, writing, “Bokdeongi was born healthy and crying very loudly.”

She also shared a photo of a bib with the baby’s prenatal nickname, “Bokdeongi,” written on it, offering a glimpse of Go Woo-ri’s excitement over her newborn son.

Go Woo-ri went on to thank those who had sent her warm support throughout her pregnancy, writing, “May everyone who cheered me on be blessed.”

Earlier, on the 5th, a day before giving birth, Go Woo-ri had also shared her honest feelings as a mother-to-be on social media.

At the time, Go Woo-ri shared her excitement ahead of the birth, writing, “I finally get to meet Bokdeongi tomorrow. I was so happy during the 10 months I spent with Bokdeongi. Time really flies. I can’t believe it’s already tomorrow.” She added, “It’s a night that feels both scary and exciting. I’ll give birth safely and come back. I can’t believe I’m a mom,” opening up about her mix of nerves and anticipation.

Meanwhile, Go Woo-ri married a businessman five years her senior in 2022. After announcing her pregnancy, she received many congratulations, and after 10 months of waiting, she is about to meet her first child.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.