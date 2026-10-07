Oh Man-seok’s humiliating “9-cm height difference” with Hyun Bin... “Ended up standing on an apple box”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Oh Man-seok shared a bittersweet behind-the-scenes story about how the height difference between him and Hyun Bin led the crew to bring an apple box onto the set.

MBC’s “Radio Star,” airing tonight (Wednesday the 7th), is putting on a “You Can’t Just Sit Still~” special featuring Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo, and Yang Chi-seung (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byun Da-hee, and Yang In-hye).

Oh Man-seok says he has recently been keeping up with a nonstop schedule. After wrapping up “Dead Poets Society,” which began in July, he is currently appearing with Choi Kang-hee in the play “Closer.” After that, he has a packed schedule of regional performances, directing a musical, and teaching classes at school.

He also candidly reveals the practical secret behind his prolific work. Saying he has considerably lowered his fee, Oh Man-seok jokes, “I take jobs even when the price makes it seem like I wouldn’t.” He adds, “With my fee going down, I naturally became more humble,” sending the studio into laughter.

His pent-up hurt toward Kim Gura, whom he is meeting again for the first time in 10 years, also boils over. Oh Man-seok says he clearly remembers Kim Gura praising him and enthusiastically suggesting they work together when he appeared on “Radio Star” in the past. He says he really waited for Kim Gura to get in touch, but 10 years went by, leaving Kim Gura flustered. He even recreates the dance Kim Gura had praised so highly back then, for the first time in 10 years, heating up the studio.

Oh Man-seok’s big-hearted side as a senior colleague is also revealed. He says that after dramas, plays, and musicals wrapped, he would gather the actors and staff and take them on trips together—what he called the “Manseok Tour.” Groups of 20 to 30 people would go, and on some occasions about 50 people traveled overseas together; he sometimes covered lodging and other expenses himself. But he says that, given his financial situation, it became too difficult to keep paying for it, so he closed the “Manseok Tour” at the end of last year, prompting laughter.

He also shares a bittersweet anecdote from acting alongside Hyun Bin in the drama “Crash Landing on You.” Playing Hyun Bin’s superior in the series, Oh Man-seok says that in their first scene together, he ended up standing lower down on a hill, making their height difference even more noticeable, so he changed the blocking himself. Later, during a shoot on level ground, the crew quietly brought him an “apple box.” He says he climbed onto it to meet Hyun Bin at eye level, drawing loud laughter.

Oh Man-seok also reveals his own way of handling a crisis, honed through countless performances. If he suddenly forgets the lyrics during a show, he makes up new ones on the spot to fit the context and sings them. He says he has a habit of turning any word into a song, and on “Radio Star” he even completed a song with down-to-earth lyrics about “appearance fees,” a topic offered to him on the spot, prompting both admiration and laughter.

Oh Man-seok’s varied stories—from acting and directing to teaching, with no time to sit still—can be heard on “Radio Star,” airing tonight (Wednesday the 7th) at 10:30 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.