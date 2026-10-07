Kim Jung-min, cleared of the “gold digger” stigma, now works as a meditation instructor and DJ: “It’s good for mental health” (“My Body”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Jung-min gave an update on her work as a DJ and meditation instructor.

Kim Jung-min and her mother recently appeared on JTBC’s “Take Care of My Body.”

Kim Jung-min said she had been working as a DJ since the COVID-19 pandemic and showed how skillfully she DJs. “To be honest, I never thought I’d become a DJ in my life. But I liked music, and as I learned more, I realized I was good at it, so I started doing it,” she explained.

In addition to working as a DJ, she is also a meditation instructor. “During the day, I work as a meditation instructor, and at night, I play music at clubs. I think that contrast suits me. Mothers go back and forth between hot and cold baths at saunas too, don’t they? I think it’s really good for my mental health,” she said, expressing her satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-min made her debut in the 2003 KBS2 drama “Sharp 1” and worked across variety shows and dramas. In 2017, however, her romantic partner filed a complaint accusing her of fraud under the pretext of marriage. She was branded a gold digger and even halted her activities. Later, on MBN’s “Special World,” she said, “In the end, the other party was punished, and the trial ended with me being found not guilty. Since then, I’ve been living like this, having almost completely stopped appearing on broadcasts,” expressing her sense of injustice.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.