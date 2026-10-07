‘One Year After Divorce,’ Hong Jin-kyung Firmly Turns Down a ‘Sweet Temptation’ on Spain’s Pilgrimage Route, Keeps Walking in the Rain

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] TV personality Hong Jin-kyung shared an update from her walk along Spain’s Camino de Santiago. During her long-distance walking trip, she even received an offer of help from someone there, but her bittersweet anecdote about politely declining, saying, “I’m a pilgrim, so I have to walk,” caught people’s attention.

On the 7th, Hong Jin-kyung posted several photos taken in Spain on social media.

In the photos, Hong Jin-kyung walks in the rain with the hood of a yellow waterproof jacket pulled over her head. Another photo shows Hong Jin-kyung standing in front of a mirror with a large backpack, capturing the look of a traveler walking the pilgrimage route.

What especially caught people’s attention was an episode from the trip. Hong Jin-kyung described how someone there offered to drive her. Hong Jin-kyung said she replied, “It’s okay. I’m a pilgrim, so I have to walk.”

It may have been a rather “sweet temptation” for someone walking the pilgrimage route, but Hong Jin-kyung showed her resolve to walk all the way. It was the sort of situation where an acquaintance’s kindness might have felt like a “come-on,” but Hong Jin-kyung firmly stuck to her role as a pilgrim, making people laugh.

The comments were enthusiastic, too.

Kim Sook exclaimed, “Jinkyung is amazing,” while netizens sent messages of support, including, “You’re so cool, sis,” “Look after your knees as you make the pilgrimage,” “My role model,” “I hope I can walk that route someday, too,” and “So hip.”

Some netizens also showed concern for Hong Jin-kyung’s health during the long-distance pilgrimage, asking, “You’re not just eating tangerines, are you?”

Meanwhile, after recently announcing a divorce following 22 years of marriage, Hong Jin-kyung has continued working in television and on YouTube while sharing glimpses of daily life.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.