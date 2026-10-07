“Overacting is so annoying”... Jang Sung-kyu calmly handles abusive troll with AI

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu calmly responded to malicious comments directed at him that crossed the line.

On the 7th, Jang shared the contents of a DM (direct message) he received from an abusive commenter on his social media, saying, “It’s a job that divides opinion, so even though the insults hurt, I try to respect the people who make them. But I was curious about the mindset behind a case like this.”

The messages contained harsh criticism directed at Jang: “You’re so annoying. Your over-the-top reactions on the Asian Games and ‘Kkokkomu,’ among other things, are so annoying. I can’t stand the sight of you. What makes you think you’re so great? Attention seeker,” and, “You’re really annoying. You could just do what other announcers do. What makes you think you’re so great? I really hate it.”

After seeing the messages, Jang reacted, “What on earth is this out of the blue? Have you been drinking?” and made clear how taken aback he was.

Curious about the mindset of people who send malicious messages, Jang posed the question directly to AI. The AI analyzed it as “excessive monitoring and attention,” “seeking attention,” “feeling superior,” “resentment toward other people’s individuality and success,” and “using someone as an emotional dumping ground.”

Jang shared the analysis, saying, “I asked Gemini what kind of mindset someone has when they monitor all my broadcasts and come find me in person in the early hours to curse me out so earnestly, and it summed it up in four points.”

He added, “Looking at it, I can see how that could be the case,” and, “I’ll try to understand and respect them as much as possible,” responding calmly. Jang also left a message for the netizen who sent him the malicious DM: “Hey, you who sent me a DM, please keep monitoring me from now on. Everything will work out.”

Meanwhile, Jang recently showed a new side of himself by taking on the challenge of working as a sportscaster at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. He covered archery alongside commentator Ki Bo-bae, catching viewers’ attention with lively commentary that brought the event to life through his trademark intense involvement and vivid reactions.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.