Kim Young-chul: My last relationship was 12 years ago... “We broke up nine months after it made the news; blind dates wear me out, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Kim Young-chul recalled his last relationship, 12 years ago, and also revealed why it ended.

On the 6th, the “Sinyeoseong” content featuring Kim Young-chul was released on the Rolling Thunder YouTube channel.

When the conversation turned to marriage, Kim Young-chul said, “I missed my chance to get married, and I’m someone who needs time to myself. I’m pretty good at enjoying my own company.” Cho Hye-ryeon then asked about his dating experience, and Kim revealed that his last relationship was 12 years ago.

Kim Young-chul said, “My girlfriend wasn’t a celebrity, and we dated for about nine months. She was pretty. But when rumors about us dating came out, she felt really burdened by them.” Lee Kyung-sil asked, “When she felt burdened, did you just let her go? Didn’t you try to hold on to her?” Kim replied, “I tried to comfort her, but by then her feelings had already grown distant because of it, and I was hurt in my own way.”

Kim Young-chul, who said he wants to marry someone with similar tastes, added, “I have some painful memories of blind dates. There have been times when people seemed burdened when they found out I was a celebrity. I’m tired of that, too, so I want to meet someone naturally.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.