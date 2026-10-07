Hwang Shin-hye’s mother handed over 10 million won she had saved ahead of stomach cancer surgery: “I don’t want to be a burden”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actress Hwang Shin-hye recalled how her mother, who underwent stomach cancer surgery seven years ago, gave over the 10 million won she had saved for surgery and caregiving costs, saying she did not want to be a burden on her family. She opened up about how heavyhearted she felt at the time.

KBS 1TV’s “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together,” airing on the evening of the 7th, will feature a day in the life of the singles as they discuss practical health concerns.

The Singles’ Health Report Card

The singles share their individual health concerns and reveal how they manage them. Shin Gye-sook, who has a family history of diabetes and high cholesterol, says, “I’ve put off getting a colonoscopy for more than 10 years,” adding, “I haven’t taken proper care of my health.” Meanwhile, unlike Yang Jeong-a, who says, “I’ve recently been going through menopause,” Hwang Shin-hye draws attention by saying, “I went through menopause without any particular symptoms.” Hwang credits the exercise she has kept up since her 20s. She reveals how she has steadily built up a “health nest egg” through years of self-care, including signing up for a gym membership back when gyms were uncommon.

Time to Nourish Your Health

The singles enjoy a healthy meal at a popular handmade tofu restaurant with a 40-year history. Handmade tofu made from domestically grown soybeans and tofu-and-mushroom hot pot awaken the appetites of all three. Shin Gye-sook praises the tofu’s soft texture, calling it “the silk of the tofu world.”

Hwang Shin-hye also recalls how her mother, who underwent stomach cancer surgery seven years ago, gave over the 10 million won she had saved for surgery and caregiving costs because she did not want to be a burden on her family. Hwang opens up about how heavyhearted she felt at the time.

Attitudes Toward Death

The singles share their thoughts on life-sustaining treatment. Hwang Shin-hye says she has long been interested in an “advance directive for life-sustaining treatment,” which allows people to state in advance that they do not wish to receive life-sustaining treatment during the dying process. She says her mother had also declared early on that she did not want such treatment and had even completed the application. Hwang decides to register as well, hoping to ease the burden on the daughter she will leave behind, and tells her daughter, Lee Jin-i, what she wants.

A day in the life of the singles as they discuss practical health concerns airs Wednesday, October 7, at 7:40 p.m. on KBS 1TV’s “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.