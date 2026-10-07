Is Go Young-wook Holding a Grudge Against Yoo Jae-suk? After the “Greed” Jab, Now He Targets a “Good Deed” Story About Korean Beef

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Go Young-wook, a former member of the group Roo'ra, has once again publicly mentioned broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk and questioned the heartwarming stories about his Chuseok gifts.

On the 6th, Go shared on his X account (formerly Twitter) a screenshot of an article saying Yoo gives Korean beef as a gift to around 100 people every holiday. He then shared what he said he had heard from an acquaintance who had worked as Yoo’s manager for 16 years.

Go claimed, “Before Chuseok, the younger acquaintance who had been Yoo Jae-suk’s manager for 16 years came to pick me up outside my home, since we knew each other from when he briefly worked as my manager at the same office years ago, and we went out to eat together. As we talked about this and that, with Chuseok coming up, he said his wish was to receive a Korean beef gift from Jae-suk hyung even just once.” Go added, “I was puzzled and asked him again whether he really had never received one, and he said he had never received one at all.”

Go questioned, “As the article says, Yoo Jae-suk is known for always looking after the people around him with care. So why had he never sent Korean beef even once to the younger manager who worked by his side and endured the most over 16 long years?” Go went on to ask, “I don’t want to think this, but does he send Korean beef only where stories of his good deeds will be publicized?”

However, these claims are based on what Go said he heard from an acquaintance. No statement from Yoo Jae-suk’s side or direct confirmation from the manager himself has been made public.

This is not the first time Go has publicly taken aim at Yoo.

Last July, Go shared a screenshot from an episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Hangout with Yoo,” showing Yoo saying, “Please let us all be happy and become rich.”

Go wrote, “Can someone really love being on TV this much...? How much richer does one have to get to be satisfied...? Greed knows no bounds.” Although he did not name anyone directly, interpretations that the remarks were aimed at Yoo spread online, based on the footage and context.

On the 27th of last month, he also shared news that a recording had been canceled because of Yoo’s worsening health and wrote, “This should be a chance to get some proper rest,” sparking controversy.

Meanwhile, Go debuted as a member of Roo'ra in 1994 and rose to great popularity, but was later forced out of the entertainment industry after receiving a prison sentence for sex crimes involving minors.

He was indicted on charges of raping and forcibly molesting three minors between 2010 and 2012, and in 2013 the Supreme Court upheld his sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was released after completing his sentence in 2015 and was also ordered to disclose personal information and wear an electronic location-tracking device for three years. His time wearing the ankle monitor ended in July 2018. More recently, Go faced fierce criticism after sharing footage of himself running outdoors in shorts.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.