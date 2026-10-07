‘Single dad’ Lee Tae-sung’s third-year middle school son is now 187 cm tall: “He supports my dating life; I want a daughter”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Tae-sung is joining “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” as a new student and will candidly share his hopes for marriage and “another child.”

“Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,” airing on Channel A at 9 p.m. on Friday the 9th (CP Bae Han-soo, producer-director Im Jung-gyu), will feature Lee Tae-sung, a 23-year acting veteran, making a surprise entrance as a student. He will share a glimpse of his daily life as he expands into painting, and viewers will see him promptly head out on a blind date.

That day, Lee Tae-sung visits the studio and is welcomed by the “mentor squad” of Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon and Song Hae-na. Introducing himself as “Grade 4, Class 1,” he says, “Kim Yo-han and I are the same age—we’re friends,” and warmly shakes his hand.

When “principal” Lee Seung-chul asks about his son, Lee Tae-sung replies, “He’s already in his third year of middle school, and at 187 cm, he’s taller than me. He’s studying hard.”

He also earns everyone’s support when he says, “My son is old enough to know all about these things, and he supports his dad’s dating life. With his support, I started thinking, ‘Could I find someone too?’ and decided to appear on ‘Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2.’” Right afterward, when Tak Jae-hoon asks, “Have you thought about getting married?”, he says, “I love children so much. I want to get married and have a daughter,” showing that he could be a future doting girl dad and warming everyone’s hearts.

With the “studio mentor squad” watching with interest, Lee Tae-sung shows them his home, which has an art studio, and shares a glimpse of his daily life. In the studio on the second floor of his home, he immerses himself in painting and reveals a different side of himself. He explains, “This is my 12th year working as a painter,” adding, “I’ve held 17 solo exhibitions and have around 3,000 works.” When asked about the price of his most “expensive” work, he surprises everyone by revealing it was 25 million won. But when Song Hae-na asks, “Did that piece sell?”, he replies, “It’s hanging in my house,” prompting a rueful laugh.

Viewers can see what daily life is like for Lee Tae-sung, who is enjoying a “second heyday” as both an actor and a “painter,” and find out whether he’ll meet someone special on his first blind date on “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,” airing on Channel A at 9 p.m. on Friday the 9th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.