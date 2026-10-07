After 5 years away, Do Kyung-wan returns to KBS and shows off his 12 billion won home, complete with a dedicated liquor fridge: “Jang Yoon-jung likes it best”

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun reporter] The home of the Jang Yoon-jung–Do Kyung-wan couple from Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant will be revealed.

Do Kyung-wan returns to KBS on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, airing Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m.—a full five years and eight months after announcing he was going freelance. He is making an ambitious bid to join the show as a chef, having served as one of its original MCs in 2019 under the nickname “Do Manager.” Viewers can expect to see the impressive cooking skills he has honed over the past five years and eight months.

In footage to air that day, the Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant production team visits the home of Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan to film. But the star of the day, Do Kyung-wan, is nowhere to be seen, and a red carpet has been laid from the entrance. The production team is caught off guard by this unexpected scene, unlike anything they have experienced before, when Do Kyung-wan appears at home dressed in a tuxedo. Celebrating his return to Fun-Staurant after five years and eight months, he even sets off fireworks himself, prompting laughter.

After reveling in his happiness, Do Kyung-wan seems to suddenly come to his senses and says, “I have to clean up quickly,” before hurriedly tidying the messy house. The reason he scrambled to clean up will be revealed when Fun-Staurant airs.

The couple’s new home, which will be shown on the program for the first time, also caught people’s attention. As a couple known for enjoying their drinks, they had cupboards filled with all kinds of drinking glasses, as well as a “liquor fridge” and a “fridge just for drinking snacks”—a surprising sight. Do Kyung-wan joked, “This is Jang Yoon-jung’s favorite fridge,” drawing big laughs. Word is that some astonishing ingredients spotted inside the fridge for drinking snacks caught people’s attention. What could those ingredients have been?

Meanwhile, various paintings stood out in the living room. Do Kyung-wan revealed that they were painted by the siblings Do Yeon-woo and Do Ha-young, surprising everyone. The Fun-Staurant cast watching the footage was so impressed that they exclaimed, “We thought they were painted by an artist” and “They’re really talented.” Do Kyung-wan is also said to have revealed a secret about his adorable younger daughter, Ha-young, related to a painting she made, piquing viewers’ curiosity.

An honest account in which original MC Do Kyung-wan opens up about his daily life as he returns as a chef to his old stomping ground, Fun-Staurant, after five years and eight months, his astonishing cooking skills, and how he felt after leaving KBS will be shown on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant on KBS 2TV, airing Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m.

Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jung married in 2013 and have a son and a daughter. The couple made headlines in 2024 when they bought the penthouse at Afer Hangang in Seobinggo-dong for 12 billion won, paying entirely in cash.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.