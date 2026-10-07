Fellow actor steps in amid allegations of staging on Kim Min’s ‘I Live Alone’: “Everyone’s in analysis mode; variety shows are just variety shows”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] As actor Kim Min faced allegations that ‘I Live Alone’ had been staged, fellow actor Park Won-bin voiced his support for him.

On the 6th, Park Won-bin wrote on his social media: “Free-spirited actor Kim Min!! I watched ‘I Live Alone’ and went to the comments section, and I was taken aback. Everyone has their magnifying glasses out and is in analysis mode. I was just watching ‘I Live Alone,’ but for a moment I thought ‘Unanswered Questions’ was on.” He added: “I think it takes a bit of sense to watch variety shows lightly, as just variety shows. If, while watching, I thought, ‘Ah, there are people who live so leisurely like that,’ and it put my mind at ease and helped me feel refreshed, wasn’t that enough??”

Park Won-bin supported Kim Min, saying: “Rather than spending time holding a serious hearing about someone else’s lifestyle, I think we may have wanted even more to live freely and unrestrainedly like Kim Min. This is just my personal opinion, but I liked it!!! Bro!!! The bearded nation!!! #FreeSpirit #VarietyShowsAreJustVarietyShows”

On the 3rd, Kim Min appeared on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ and showed viewers his daily life in a 90-year-old house. He ran a generator himself to get electricity, drew groundwater for use, and even carried out repairs himself, applying cement. The show drew a strong response, with its momentary peak rating reaching 8.4%, but allegations of staging emerged after the broadcast.

Claims emerged that Kim Min’s old house, seen on Street View in July, looked different from how it appeared on the show. Street View showed a utility pole, and suspicions of staging were also raised over why Kim Min used a generator.

In an interview with Maeil Business Newspaper’s Star Today, Kim Min later firmly stated, “There was absolutely no manipulation or staging.” He also said: “I came to stay there through a deep connection, and I’m spending my time gradually fixing and repairing whatever I can while preserving those memories as much as possible. I’ll continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, an online user who identified themself as a Korea Electric Power Corporation field employee also offered a counterargument regarding the utility-pole controversy, saying, “The service line connecting the house to the power supply and the meter box are still there, but there is no actual electricity meter visible inside,” suggesting that electricity did not appear to be supplied to the house.

‘I Live Alone’ had recently faced allegations of staging over an episode featuring Jeon Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip to Kazakhstan. As viewers’ distrust has continued, Kim Min’s daily life, too, appears to have come under scrutiny over whether it was staged.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.