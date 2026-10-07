‘Busan High’s Ohtani’ Ha Hyun-seung Turns Down Yankees’ 4 Billion Won Offer: Why He Chose the KBO

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ha Hyun-seung, known as ‘Busan High’s Ohtani,’ is set to appear on ‘You Quiz on the Block.’

The 363rd episode of tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ (directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Kang-seok, written by Lee Eon-ju), airing tonight (Wednesday the 7th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature the women’s national basketball team, which returned to the top of the Asian Games for the first time in 12 years; gymnast Hwang Seo-hyeon, the ‘little giant of gymnastics’ who won women’s balance beam gold for the first time in 40 years; rising star Ha Hyun-seung, known as ‘Busan High’s Ohtani’; and actress Kim Ji-won.

Fans are looking forward to the appearance of Ha Hyun-seung, known as ‘Busan High’s Ohtani.’ In this year’s U-18 Baseball Championship final against Japan, Ha led South Korea to its first title in eight years with a seven-inning complete-game shutout and eight strikeouts. He is set to share a range of behind-the-scenes stories, starting with the moment he secured a valuable win against baseball powerhouse Japan. Standing an impressive 195 cm tall, Ha immediately catches the eye with the striking height difference between him and Yoo Jae-suk. Viewers will also hear his thoughts and ambitions after being selected first overall in the KBO rookie draft by the Kiwoom Heroes. He will speak candidly about why he chose the KBO after turning down a 4 billion won offer from the New York Yankees—considered one of Major League Baseball’s most prestigious clubs—last June, as well as about the signing bonus that has become a major topic of interest in baseball.

The show will also tell the story of how Ha grew into one of Korean baseball’s top prospects, with exceptional athletic ability inherited from his parents, both former national track and field athletes. He will share childhood stories, including how kimbap got him started in track and field, and how he first began dreaming of becoming a baseball player at Busan Sajik Stadium. He will also talk about the grueling effort it took to keep playing both as a pitcher and a hitter and earn the nickname ‘Busan High’s Ohtani.’ More stories are in store, from his efforts to build up his physique with his parents’ steadfast support to the time his mother tricked him into drinking frog extract by passing it off as eel extract, and the advice he received from hometown senior Lee Dae-ho. On the baseball field, he is a ‘super ace,’ but in everyday life, Ha is just an ordinary 19-year-old, and viewers will get to see his candid charm. From his unexpected love of romance dramas to his innocent confession that, as someone who has never dated, ‘baseball is my first love,’ the show will reveal sides of Ha that viewers have rarely seen before.

The women’s national basketball team, which returned to the top of the Asian Games for the first time in 12 years, will appear on ‘You Quiz.’ Team captain Kang I-seul, ‘the attack leader’ Lee So-hee, and Lee Hae-ran, who starred with the most points in the final, will share the intense moments behind their miraculous gold-medal victory despite the absence of key players, along with stories from their hard-fought semifinal against basketball powerhouse China and final against Japan. They will reveal the tactical secret behind defeating 226-cm Chinese player Zhang Ziyu, as well as behind-the-scenes stories from the thrilling Korea-Japan showdown, which recorded the highest viewership rating of any event at the 2026 Asian Games. They will also talk about the secret to their close-knit teamwork, which makes it hard to notice any generation gap, the full story behind their post-victory celebration in which they laid their coach down on the court and stepped on the coach, and their families’ down-to-earth reactions after the win. The tactical notebook of their coach, a dependable supporter of the team, will also be revealed. Viewers will hear about the mental game of Kang I-seul, South Korea’s top shooter and a 12-year veteran who serves as captain; Lee So-hee’s story of overcoming setbacks and getting back on her feet; and the experiences of next-generation ace Lee Hae-ran. Lee will also share her unusual background as a former track and field athlete and the moving story of how her Filipino mother raised her on her own.

Viewers will also hear the story of gymnast Hwang Seo-hyeon, the ‘little giant of gymnastics’ who won women’s balance beam gold for the first time in 40 years. When Hwang appears, Yoo Jae-suk welcomes her, saying, ‘Our hero.’ Her mother, who accompanied her, proudly touts Hwang’s new nickname, ‘the nation’s daughter,’ and emphasizes, ‘I gave birth to the nation’s daughter,’ drawing laughs. Hwang will talk about winning gold at her first Asian Games and reaching the top of the world stage despite her petite 135-cm frame. She will share how she spent more than a year mastering the skill of a somersault followed by a 360-degree turn, which only she can perform in Korea, as well as her grueling routine of training six hours a day. More behind-the-scenes stories will follow, from how her gymnastics journey began at a trampoline park to her adolescent years when she considered quitting the sport and candid revelations between mother and daughter. Viewers will also get a glimpse of Hwang’s honest charm, from her sweet reaction to winning gold alongside Yeo Seo-jeong, whom she had long admired—‘I’m a successful fan’—to her professional determination to continue competing at her current size without major physical changes and her lovely wish befitting a teenage girl.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.