Kim Ji-won says she felt anxious when a hiatus followed a successful run: “What if people forget me?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim Ji-won opened up about how she worried people would forget her during each hiatus when her acting projects became less frequent.

The 363rd episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, airing today (Wednesday, the 7th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature the women’s national basketball team, which reached the top of the Asian Games for the first time in 12 years; athlete Hwang Seo-hyeon, the “little giant of artistic gymnastics,” who won gold on the women’s balance beam for the first time in 40 years; super rookie Ha Hyeon-seung, known as the “Ohtani of Busan High School”; and actress Kim Ji-won. The show is directed by Kim Ji-young and Kim Ji-young and written by Lee Un-ju.

That day, actress Kim Ji-won—lovely in every way, from her acting and looks to her diction—will make her first solo appearance on an entertainment variety show since her debut, on You Quiz on the Block.

It will be her first reunion with Yoo Jae-suk in about 10 years, since her appearance on Running Man. Kim Ji-won will say, “I’d like to add a million and two(?) to the million and one heartwarming stories about you,” and share a “tooth-related story” that even Yoo Jae-suk finds surprising, bringing laughter. “This is the first time I’ve come out and talked about myself like this,” she says, and she is set to share not only stories from behind the scenes of her debut but also lesser-known stories about her career-defining works. She will reveal everything from how she was street-cast in her third year of middle school and how she almost debuted as a singer rather than an actress, to how she made her debut in a cellphone commercial with BigBang and the story behind the legendary beverage commercial she was brought in to do as a replacement.

Throughout the recording, Kim Ji-won shows off her signature lovable charm, habitually making heart gestures. Her adorable performance of her legendary aegyo from the drama Fight for My Way—which she reprised for the first time in eight years—reportedly left even the camera and lighting directors on set unable to hide their delighted smiles.

Viewers will also hear behind-the-scenes stories about the signature works that have let Kim Ji-won shine in a new role with every project. She will talk about playing villain Yoo Rachel in The Heirs, a role that was difficult because it was so unlike her real personality; the story behind an iconic scene in Descendants of the Sun that took five to six hours to complete; and the casting story behind My Liberation Notes, which gave rise to the memorable line “I adore you.” She will also share stories about her first role as a third-generation member of a chaebol family in Queen of Tears, which recorded tvN’s highest ratings ever. The stories of the characters that have filled Kim Ji-won’s filmography are set to unfold.

Although every project she appeared in received an outpouring of love, Kim Ji-won will also candidly reveal that she felt anxious when a hiatus dragged on: “What if people forget me?” She will share her own way of making the most of five minutes of breathing room, like an iconic line from a drama, as well as the differences between her twenties and thirties, her soul food, and the unexpected hobbies of homebody Kim Ji-won. Viewers can discover the sincere and lovable side of actress Kim Ji-won that they may not have known before in the episode.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.