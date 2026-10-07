Han Da-gam, 47, gives thanks after welcoming her son: “Thank you for looking after my health and Chaltteok-i’s”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Actress Han Da-gam, who welcomed her first son at 47, expressed her gratitude to the medical staff who cared for her and her baby after she safely made it through a late-in-life delivery.

On the 7th, Han Da-gam shared on social media a photo with the doctor who was with her during the delivery and wrote, “Thank you, Director, for looking after my health and our Chaltteok-i’s.”

In the photo, Han Da-gam stands beside the medical staff member in charge, dressed in hospital clothes. She is wearing a mask and looking at the camera, seemingly just after giving birth. The two posed for a commemorative photo, both looking relaxed.

Han Da-gam also expressed satisfaction with the hospital’s medical system and its care for mothers and newborns during her delivery. She repeatedly thanked the medical staff, especially for their swift, well-organized response and the attentive care they gave her and her baby.

Having struggled to welcome her first child later in life, she felt all the more grateful.

Born in 1979, Han Da-gam is 47 this year. She recently took on pregnancy and childbirth at a later age, describing herself as “the oldest mother among actresses in the entertainment industry.” She conceived through IVF and gave birth to her first son, whose prenatal nickname is Chaltteok-i, on the 22nd of last month. The nickname, literally “sticky rice cake,” is said to express the hope that the baby would stay firmly attached in the womb and grow up healthy.

After giving birth, Han Da-gam also personally shared her overwhelming feelings about becoming a mother, saying, “I’ll raise the baby to be healthy and well.”

Han Da-gam regularly shared full-term pregnancy photos and glimpses of her daily life while pregnant. Since giving birth, she has been connecting with fans by gradually sharing her new life with her baby.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.