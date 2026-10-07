Park So-young, wife of Moon Kyung-chan, looks this slim just a month after giving birth... “No swelling at all”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Park So-young showed off her slimmer figure just one month after giving birth.

On the 7th, Park So-young posted photos along with the caption, “My first schedule since giving birth. I had a long chat for the first time in ages. Now I’m off to see Chae-i. Trot, trot, trot. I’m just waiting for the 100-day miracle.”

In the photos, Park So-young creates a playful look by pairing a white blouse with a ruffled miniskirt. Her slim figure and shapely legs with no excess fat in particular caught people’s attention. She has returned to a slender figure just one month after giving birth, surprising people. Friends and fans alike showered her with praise, saying, “There’s no swelling at all” and “Did you really give birth?”

Park So-young debuted in 2008 as a comedian recruited through KBS’s 23rd open recruitment class, and married Moon Kyung-chan, a former baseball player, in 2024. She later shared her IVF treatment journey; while taking a short break from treatment, she conceived naturally and received many congratulations. Last August, she welcomed her first daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.