Lee Min-jung faces 'undisclosed ad' misunderstanding after husband Lee Byung-hun's remark; production team rushes to clarify

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Byung-hun jokingly told his wife, Lee Min-jung, as she introduced a popular restaurant, “You told me to say it was delicious,” unexpectedly sparking a “rumor” and making people laugh.

A video of Lee Min-jung introducing her go-to Chinese restaurant was released on the YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ” on the 6th.

In the video, Lee Min-jung visited a Chinese restaurant in Namyangju and said, “My husband (Lee Byung-hun) went in first because he was hungry. This place is famous for its cuttlefish jjamppong, almost like a signature dish,” expressing her anticipation.

As soon as they sat down, the couple checked the menu. Lee Min-jung recommended dishes to Lee Byung-hun, saying, “The eohyang donggo is good. You like yangjangpi too, don’t you?” But Lee Byung-hun replied, “A bowl of rice sounds good,” showing interest in an unexpected menu item and making people laugh.

A little later, the dishes they had ordered—including yusanseul, yangjangpi, glutinous-rice sweet-and-sour pork, and cuttlefish jjamppong—arrived one after another. Lee Min-jung began sampling the food in earnest and was especially effusive in her praise of the jjamppong.

Lee Min-jung even drank the jjamppong broth straight from the plate. “I don’t usually like jjamppong. It’s very rare for me to introduce a place by saying I like its jjamppong. It’s the kind of flavor Koreans would like,” she said, praising it repeatedly. She then laughed and said, “Since everyone says the cuttlefish jjamppong is so delicious, I think it’s going to be a huge hit.”

Lee Byung-hun then made everyone laugh by jokingly starting a rumor: “You told me to say it was delicious.” Lee Min-jung protested, saying, “When did I ever say that? I have nothing to do with the jjamppong restaurant.” The production team added, “It’s not an ad,” turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. She currently shares glimpses of her daily life and other content on the YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ,” where she connects with fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.