‘100 million won a year in education costs for four children’: Kim Hye-yeon faces backlash after boasting about her daughter’s early graduation from NYU, asks people to ‘be understanding’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Trot singer Kim Hye-yeon issued an explanation after receiving harsh comments for mentioning her second daughter’s early graduation from NYU.

On the 7th, Kim Hye-yeon explained on social media, “I was hurt by the harsh comments about me talking about my children on Kim Ji-sun and Kim Hyo-jin’s ‘Geuraetjjeo.’ That day, the show’s topic was ‘Don’t Brag About Your Children,’ and as a guest, I spoke in keeping with that topic to keep the conversation fun and lighthearted.”

She added, “I may have come across as a little over the top because I added some bragging to keep the show flowing and entertaining. Since it was a conversation I enjoyed sharing as a mother, I hope you’ll be understanding.”

Last month, Kim Hye-yeon drew attention by sharing the news of her second daughter’s early graduation from NYU on the YouTube channel ‘Kim Ji-sun and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraetjjeo.’ Speaking about her daughter at the time, she bragged, “I told her not to study. If she’d gotten into an ordinary university, I wouldn’t have said anything, but she got into NYU through early admission.” She added that her daughter had also graduated early, then remarked, “New York is so expensive,” looking pleased.

Kim Hye-yeon debuted in the trot scene in 1993 with ‘A Foolish Woman’ and became beloved for hit songs including ‘Seoul, Daejeon, Daegu, Busan,’ ‘A Man with Nerve,’ ‘Seoul Republic’ and ‘Please Hold On (It’s a Snake).’ She married in 2000 and has four children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.