Kang Won-rae delivers a sharp rebuke amid the national team controversy over ‘not serving in the military’: ‘The perception is that it’s like being dragged off to prison; the system needs to change’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Amid controversy over remarks about military-service benefits for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games national soccer team, Kang Won-rae, a member of the group Clon, expressed his bitterness about perceptions of soldiers.

On the 7th, Kang Won-rae wrote on his social media: “A long time ago, the United States and the Soviet Union sometimes fought as if they were at war at the Olympics, and the Nazis under Hitler also used the Olympics to showcase their national power... South Korea, which once chanted ‘Physical strength is national strength’ and ‘Let’s make a good living,’ wanted gold medals to gain recognition around the world when it was poor, and out of a kind of patriotism. So various privileges were given to sports coaches and athletes, and I understand that military-service exemptions were created in that era.”

He went on to express his conviction, saying, “The world has changed a lot. There must be many ways to introduce South Korea to the world—not just through sports, but also through food, culture and other things... Shouldn’t various systems change along with the changes in the world?”

Kang Won-rae said that attitudes toward soldiers had improved compared with the past, but negative perceptions still existed. He expressed his bitterness, saying, “There must be many ways to help us respect soldiers who faithfully carry out their duty to defend the country, but we look down on them, calling them ‘grunts,’ and even blame them if they get injured while serving. There’s also the perception that enlisting in the military is like being dragged off to prison, and that people who dodge military service are the ones who hold power.”

Meanwhile, on the 3rd, the under-23 (U-23) soccer team beat Japan 1-0 in the final to win the gold medal. But controversy erupted after some players celebrated, saying, “Military exemption was important for the players in this tournament. We won’t have to serve in the military,” and, “With exemption from military service as a reward, I think we played the match with only that in mind,” while wearing their military discharge caps at an angle and posting photos. In response, calls are emerging in political circles for reform of the special military-service exemption system for arts and sports personnel.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.