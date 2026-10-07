Kim Won-hyo Was a Whiz at Bringing in Customers Before His Debut: “I Made 5 Million Won a Month... and Even Got a Scouting Offer from Another Establishment” ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Won-hyo reveals a surprising chapter from his past: before becoming a comedian, he excelled at bringing in customers and even received a scouting offer from another establishment.

MBC's Radio Star, airing tonight (Wednesday the 7th), will feature Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung in a special titled “You Can't Sit Still~” (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye).

Kim Won-hyo recently opened up on Radio Star about how he feels whenever he sees his fellow comedians from KBS's 22nd open-recruitment class succeeding. In the past, when close colleagues appeared on major variety shows, he felt envious and wished he could be there too. Now, however, he feels differently. His candid admission has drawn interest.

He also reveals an unexpected part of his past that helped shape his variety-show instincts. Kim Won-hyo says that before becoming a comedian, he worked as a waiter, earning a monthly salary of around 500,000 won. So he started going outside himself to bring in customers, earning about 20,000 won per group and attracting around 10 groups a day. He says he earned around 4 million to 5 million won a month and even received a scouting offer from another establishment for a much higher amount.

The skills he honed back when he was bringing in customers are still with him. Kim Won-hyo explains that, because he had to serve customers quickly, he got used to cutting fruit fast rather than peeling it neatly. He recreates how he prepares apples, melons and pineapples in an instant, complete with his signature sound effects, making everyone laugh. He then demonstrates on the spot how to flick business cards through the air, getting the room buzzing.

The story behind the creation of Kim Won-hyo's signature sketch, “Emergency Countermeasures Committee,” is also revealed. He says the sketch began with an impromptu skit he started while brainstorming comedy ideas with colleagues at a coffee shop. He also recalls a moment onstage when, right after shouting, “Hey! No!”, he suddenly couldn't remember his next line. Until the original line came back to him, he kept improvising by riffing on the same idea, saying things like, “You mustn't think that it can't be done.” He says that moment actually aired, prompting laughter.

Kim Won-hyo's drive to take on challenges doesn't stop at comedy. He says he has pursued various music projects, starting with Maheun Five and going on to Davicheo, SG Wonhyobi and Komite. He has also continued to explore new fields, including towels, travel and distribution. He says he keeps launching new ventures, including a recent investment in a business related to hemostatic agents, and shares his thoughts on his irrepressible instinct to take on challenges.

The surprising past and endless drive to take on challenges of Kim Won-hyo, who has never sat still from before his debut to the present, will be revealed on Radio Star, airing at 10:30 p.m. tonight, Wednesday the 7th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.