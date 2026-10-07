Fin.K.L practices as a full group for the first time in 21 years, plops down on the floor... and snaps photos while eating burgers

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Fin.K.L, the group set to resume activities as a full group for the first time in 21 years, has begun practicing in earnest, drawing attention after a glimpse of its preparations was revealed.

On the 7th, Lee Hyori shared two photos on social media without any accompanying text, offering a look at a practice session with her Fin.K.L bandmates.

One photo shows Lee Hyori taking a picture with a playful expression, with the practice-room mirror behind her. Reflected in the mirror, Fin.K.L members including Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Jin can be seen concentrating on choreography practice.

After practice, the members ate together and took a short break. In the photos, Fin.K.L members are sitting in a circle on the practice-room floor, sharing hamburgers and drinks and enjoying a relaxed moment.

As photos emerged of the members, reunited after a long time, practicing and eating together in a casual, unguarded way, anticipation is growing further for their return as a full group after 21 years.

Meanwhile, first-generation legendary K-pop icons Fin.K.L are returning as a full group after about 21 years. Gemstone E&M said last month, “We are preparing for Fin.K.L’s full-group activities with its four members, Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri.”

Fin.K.L’s return to group activities as a full lineup comes about 21 years after the 2005 digital single album “Forever Fin.K.L.” The four members reunited and released a new song through JTBC’s “Camping Club” in 2019, but at the time it was more of a special project tied to the TV show. This time, it is especially meaningful as a fresh start toward ongoing activities under the name “Fin.K.L,” rather than a one-off reunion.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.