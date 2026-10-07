Kang Min-kyeong speaks out after being misunderstood as publicly calling out fans: “I was talking about maliciously edited videos”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Davichi’s Kang Min-kyeong personally clarified her remarks after some people took them to mean that she was calling out fans over fancams.

On the 5th, Kang Min-kyeong shared footage on her YouTube channel “Kang Min-kyeong” showing her watching student-filmed fancams of herself in a car as she left after performing at a university festival.

In the video, as she watched her fancams posted on social media, Kang Min-kyeong candidly said, “I find the fancams people film in high definition and upload to YouTube quite burdensome.”

She continued, “Instead, I think a simple Story capturing a little memory of our day together is just right,” adding, “There’s also a sense of security in knowing it will disappear.” She went on, “Even if I look a little ugly, it’ll disappear soon. And if I look good, I feel happy and can share it.” Social media Stories disappear automatically 24 hours after they are posted.

Afterward, some fans reacted by asking whether Kang Min-kyeong had publicly criticized fans because she was uncomfortable with the fancams they filmed themselves.

Kang Min-kyeong had previously faced malicious comments about her appearance and rumors of plastic surgery as stage fancams filmed from malicious angles or in a malicious way spread online, so fans were divided in their interpretations of her remarks.

Indeed, some comments on the video expressed fans’ disappointment with Kang Min-kyeong’s remarks. Others commented, “It’s not that she dislikes being filmed in high definition. Of course she wants to look pretty, but she might not come across that way, so I think she said it casually. Surely she appreciates it and is grateful, don’t you think?”

Kang Min-kyeong went live on the 6th to clarify the matter herself. She reportedly explained that her remarks were about maliciously edited Shorts and Reels and provocative titles, and were not about videos filmed by fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.