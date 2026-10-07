‘Retired from showbiz at 25’ Kim So-hee is pregnant with her second child two years after marrying a husband 15 years her senior: “Already five months”

[Cho Yoon-sun, reporter for Sportschosun] Kim So-hee, a former member of girl group ALICE, announced that she is expecting her second child.

On the 7th, Kim So-hee posted several photos on her social media along with the message, “I’m having a second baby!!! Eek ♥ For reference, I’m already five months along. We’re a family of four now.”

The photos show Kim So-hee smiling as she tenderly cradles her rounded belly with both hands. Her unchanged beauty and lovely baby bump stand out even after her retirement from showbiz.

Kim So-hee also shared photos of everyday moments with family and friends, writing, “I’m sharing a little collection of the people I love for the first time in a while. Colds seem to be going around lately, so everyone take care not to catch one.”

From showing affection by making a heart over her head with her husband to the adorable back view of their daughter toddling, the family’s everyday moments filled with simple joys made for a heartwarming scene.

Kim So-hee, who was born in 1999, came to public attention as the runner-up on SBS’s ‘K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance’ in 2017. She debuted with the group ALICE that same year and also pursued acting, appearing in the 2023 TVING original series ‘Duty After School.’

In April 2024, she married a businessman 15 years her senior and announced her retirement from showbiz. After welcoming her first daughter last year, she is now expecting her second child and will become a mother of two.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.