Lee Joon calls out KwakTube’s ‘on-air persona’: ‘Acts like he doesn’t know as soon as the camera is on’ (‘Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4’)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Joon fires a blunt remark at KwakTube, raising suspicions that his on-air persona is an act and drawing laughs.

The 15th episode of MBN and Kstar’s ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,’ airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 9th, will feature the ‘This Is Ulsan Road’ special, bringing together Jeon Hyun-moo, KwakTube (Kwak Jun-bin) and Lee Joon.

Jeon Hyun-moo, who has arrived in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province, confidently declares, “Today’s special is called ‘This Is Ulsan Road’!” KwakTube brings up the recently launched ‘This Is Hyun-moo Road,’ asking, “Isn’t that another show?” Jeon, who appears on both programs, gives a genuine reaction, drawing laughs. As curiosity builds over how he reacted, Jeon announces, “Today’s first meal is pork gukbap.” The two then head straight to a long-established pork gukbap restaurant known as a ‘hangout’ for shipyard workers, where they sample thinly sliced boiled pork and thick, hearty gukbap.

After fueling up with a hearty first meal, Jeon gives a hint about the ‘food buddy.’ But KwakTube offers a string of outlandish wrong answers, including, “A Smurf?” When he ultimately fails to guess who the ‘food buddy’ is, Lee Joon shoots him a suspicious look and says, “This guy knows everything, but as soon as the camera is on, he pretends not to know,” making everyone burst out laughing. Jeon adds to the laughter by revealing the special’s hidden motive himself: “Joon came today to promote ‘This Is Hyun-moo Road,’ which he’s doing with me.”

After exchanging greetings, the three head to a dumpling restaurant that the late Chairman Chung Ju-yung used to frequent. Seeing the restaurant sign, KwakTube recalls (?) a past invitation to appear on the show that was turned down, saying, “Could this place be run by someone of Chinese descent? People of Chinese descent don’t know Hyun-moo hyung very well, so we can’t get them to agree to appear...” In fact, as soon as the owner hears the three greet them, they firmly say, “First, turn off the cameras.” They then draw a firm line, saying, “We don’t appear on TV. We haven’t answered any of the calls asking us to appear over the years.” All eyes are on whether Jeon Hyun-moo, KwakTube and Lee Joon will get to try the “dumplings that were the late Chairman Chung Ju-yung’s favorite,” a tradition dating back to 1976, as anticipation builds for their food trip in Ulsan.

Meanwhile, the food trip in Ulsan with Jeon Hyun-moo, KwakTube and Lee Joon of ‘This Is Hyun-moo Road’ can be seen in the 15th episode of ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,’ airing at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 9th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.