After Kim Min, 'I Live Alone' also refutes fabrication allegations: "The house is her actual residence; the generator is also really used"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s I Live Alone team has stated its position on allegations of staging surrounding actress Kim Min's appearance on the show.

On the 7th, the I Live Alone team told Ilgan Sports in an interview that the house Kim Min showed on the program is her actual residence, and that nothing was separately prepared or staged for filming.

The I Live Alone team said, "Just as it was presented on the show, the house is where Kim Min actually lives, and the production team did absolutely nothing to prepare it separately or stage any situation for filming."

It also explained that the generator used at the house is genuinely in use because the house has no electricity to begin with.

Kim Min previously appeared on I Live Alone and showed herself living in a house without properly equipped electricity and plumbing. After the program aired, some viewers questioned whether the house and her living conditions were real or had been staged for filming.

In response, the production team stated that the house is where Kim Min actually lives and that they had not separately created an environment or staged a situation for the program.

In an interview with Star Today on the 6th, Kim Min also shared her feelings, saying, "The production team formed a new connection with me and worked hard alongside me at a sensitive time, but with so many unexpected stories emerging, I feel heavy-hearted in some ways." Kim Min then firmly rejected the fabrication allegations, saying, "I don't think there's any need to say more. I'd be grateful if you could look at the people and place I cherish with a warmer perspective."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.