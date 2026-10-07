‘Surprise’ girl Kim Ha-young to follow Han Da-gam as showbiz’s oldest mother? “A prediction she’ll have a daughter has her hoping to get pregnant” (“Perfect Life”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Ha-young is taking on the challenge of becoming showbiz’s oldest mother, following Han Da-gam.

Actress Kim Ha-young will appear on “Perfect Life,” airing on TV Chosun today (the 7th) at 8 p.m.

On the show, Kim Ha-young, now in her second year of marriage, will share what married life is really like. When she appeared on “Perfect Life” in 2021, Kim visited a fortune-telling parlor and heard a prediction that she would probably get married in 2025. She did in fact marry in 2025, and the prediction came true, drawing attention. Her mother, who appeared with her, expressed her joy and gratitude about her daughter’s marriage, saying, “I’m so grateful. I was worried because my daughter still hadn’t married by her mid-40s, but thanks to ‘Perfect Life,’ she got married and is living happily.”

Meanwhile, on today’s show, Kim Ha-young will show her “real-life couple” chemistry with her husband. The newlywed bliss was short-lived: the two were shown apparently sleeping with their backs to each other in bed, leaving everyone puzzled. MC Hyun-young asked, “Had you perhaps fought the night before?” Kim replied, “It’s not that we fought. We both got married later in life, and after living alone for a long time, we still find it awkward to sleep together.” Comedian Lee Sung-mi then said, “This is what a real-life married couple looks like. A very exemplary couple!” prompting laughter.

She also opened up about their plans to have a child and her concerns about having one later in life. While talking with her mother, Kim expressed gratitude to her mother-in-law, who tells her not to lift a finger, and confided that she was wondering what she could do for her. Her mother replied, “More than anything, give her a grandchild,” leaving Kim flustered.

Kim Ha-young said, “When I went back to the fortune-telling parlor after appearing on ‘Perfect Life’ last year, they predicted I’d have a daughter, so I find myself hoping to get pregnant,” adding, “At my age (47), having a child would be a miracle!” and candidly sharing her feelings. When Hyun-young asked, “How about taking over Han Da-gam’s title as showbiz’s oldest mother?” Kim seemed intrigued, raising everyone’s expectations.

Actress Kim Ha-young’s newlywed life can be seen today (the 7th) at 8 p.m. on TV Chosun’s “Perfect Life.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.