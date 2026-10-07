Kim Dae-beom’s event unilaterally canceled over ‘assaulting a designated driver’ rumor: “I didn’t do anything”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Kim Dae-beom expressed his frustration, saying an event booking had been canceled because of rumors, even though he had nothing to do with the designated-driver assault case.

On the 7th, Kim Dae-beom wrote on his social media: “I was working hard to prepare to host an event scheduled for mid-October, but today someone from the event called and said they had seen a recent article about an assault and would have someone else host. I said that wasn’t me and I had absolutely nothing to do with that incident, but... they said, ‘We’re sorry you were mentioned in an unfortunate incident,’ and unilaterally canceled the event.”

He went on to reiterate that he had nothing to do with the case and express his frustration, saying, “To everyone involved in events: I have absolutely nothing to do with that incident. I didn’t do anything. You can go ahead and book me for events.”

Last month, it was reported that a comedian recruited through Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)’s open recruitment program had been arrested for assaulting a designated driver while heavily intoxicated. Afterward, some online users pointed to Kim Dae-beom, noting that the comedian was identified as a Mr. Kim and that he had also been recruited through KBS’s open recruitment program. Kim quickly clarified the matter. At the time, he said, “Something that should never have happened has happened, and as a fellow comedian, I also feel very sorry about it.” He added, “But I saw comments on the article from people occasionally mentioning my name and speculating that it was me, so I wanted to clarify: it wasn’t me.”

This is not the first time Kim Dae-beom has been mistaken for someone else. Back in 2024, when comedian Mr. K caused a rollover crash while driving under the influence, Kim was caught up in the fallout because, among other things, they were the same age and debuted in the same year. At the time, he also issued a strong clarification: “I’m not the comedian K in his 40s. My car isn’t an SUV. And I have atopic dermatitis these days, so I can’t drink.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.