“I begged SM, YG and HYBE”... J.Y. Park dismisses favoritism allegations over ‘Phenomenon’

Photo courtesy of Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and JYP Entertainment chief producer J.Y. Park, who appeared as a witness at a National Assembly audit, rebutted and addressed public suspicions related to the activities of the Popular Culture Exchange Committee.

On the afternoon of the 7th, J.Y. Park appeared at the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee’s audit of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in his capacity as co-chair of the Popular Culture Exchange Committee. He was questioned about the trademark filing for the mega-scale concert project ‘Phenomenon.’

During questioning, Bae Hyun-jin, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, pressed him, asking, “Why did JYP Entertainment, led by Chair Park, file first for the trademark rights to a large-scale concert project involving the government?” She also raised allegations of preferential treatment, asking, “The four companies—YP, YG, SM and HYBE—were confident that Phenomenon, which bills itself as the ‘Korean Coachella,’ would generate close to 500 billion won in revenue. Is it acceptable for the four companies to monopolize that revenue?”

In response, J.Y. Park initially acknowledged shortcomings in the business contract and softened his stance, saying he would review it carefully going forward.

However, he vigorously pushed back against allegations that the government had unilaterally granted preferential treatment to a private company.

J.Y. Park explained, “If the four companies’ leading artists performed separately instead of holding the Phenomenon event, they would earn two or three times as much.”

He said it had been “quite difficult to secure their sacrifices,” adding, “I begged SM, begged YG, and begged HYBE.” He went on to stress, “They will incur losses amounting to several tens of billions of won over the next few years, but they made a major decision with the long-term vision and the spillover effects on other industries in mind.”

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Choi Hwi-young, who also attended, backed him up, saying, “The Phenomenon event is not a case of the four major entertainment agencies joining a government-run event to pursue vested interests. Rather, it is a process they are building together to make greater use of the global achievements the four agencies have already attained.” He added, “Please understand the unique circumstances of designing a project through a process that could not succeed if any one party walked away.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.